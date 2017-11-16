 Thursday, November 16, 2017 64.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Fleischmann, DesJarlais, Graves Help House Pass Tax Reform Bill

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Reps. Chuck Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais and Tom Graves were among House members voting to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, described as historic legislation to reform the American tax code.

The bill passed the House with a vote of 227 to 205.

Rep. Fleischmann said, “Today the House of Representatives passed long overdue and sorely need tax reform legislation which will lead to families in Tennessee keeping more of their hard earned paychecks.“For example, a typical middle-income family in Tennessee will receive up to a $1,951 increase in income. Second, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act establishes a new Family Credit and includes increasing the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $1,600. As a father of three, I know that raising a family can be expensive, and it is time we have a tax code that works with, not against, families.

"Tennessee is home to over 500,000 small businesses as well as international employers like Volkswagen, all of which will benefit from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Currently, our corporate tax rate is 35 percent, the highest in the industrialized world. The plan passed today will reduce the corporate rate to 20 percent and the small business rate to 25 percent. The result of this business-centered tax reform will create thousands of jobs and make America more competitive on a global scale. That means more Tennesseans at work and a more prosperous Volunteer State.”

Rep. DesJarlais said, "Middle-class tax cuts passed the House of Representatives today. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in addition to lowering Tennesseans’ tax bills, includes major business incentives that will grow jobs, workers’ income and the U.S. economy.

“The federal government is collecting more taxes than ever. The prior administration issued record pages of regulations, squeezing family businesses and the middle class, while Washington grew rich on government stimulus. Instead, lowering taxes will allow Tennesseans to keep more of their hard-earned money, to spend, save or invest as they like. Because of new financial incentives, more will form small businesses, our country’s economic engine, and American companies will return profits and jobs back home. The tools of success are in every person’s hands. We’re unshackling the power of American industry and ingenuity to ignite the economy, lagging for far too long."

Rep. Graves said, “One reason the American people elected President Trump and a Republican Congress is to cut taxes and help businesses create more American jobs. Our bill throws out the old system and creates a simpler, flatter and fairer tax code.

“It will put more money in the pockets of hard-working Georgia families and make the annual tax filing process a lot easier. In fact, the House Ways and Means Committee predicts the typical family could file their taxes on a form the size of a postcard.  

“Additionally, the bill promotes economic growth and private-sector job creation by slashing the corporate tax rate – currently the highest in the developed world – and cutting tax rates for small business income to the lowest levels since World War II."



November 16, 2017

Tim Hensley Takes Communication Role At County Schools

November 16, 2017

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

November 16, 2017

Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Identifies 27 Suspects On Prescription Drug Abuse Charges


Tim Hensley, APR has joined the Hamilton County Schools working with school system communications "to begin to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community to involve everyone ... (click for more)

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ... (click for more)

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Unit has been conducting a four-month covert operation into prescription drug abuse in the county. Prescription drug abuse is the use of a ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Tim Hensley Takes Communication Role At County Schools

Tim Hensley, APR has joined the Hamilton County Schools working with school system communications "to begin to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community to involve everyone in the community’s schools."   "Communication is much more than just providing information to our parents and community," Mr. Hensley stated. "To be effective in strengthening ... (click for more)

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation – IV. Pledge of Allegiance – V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction: A. November ... (click for more)

Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum’s “Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay”  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Time – Get Ready For The Holidays

One week from today not everyone in the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving.  There is an abundance of people – perhaps in your own family or in your Sunday School class – who wish there was no Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Year’s Eve. For those who struggle with depression and other mental disorders, festive holidays are awful. You see, people like me watch as ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy Daisy Sweeps Boyd-Buchanan In Season Opener

It’s been several years since Bill Eller coached a high school basketball game in the Chattanooga area, so it was no real surprise that the veteran leader admitted to being “just a little bit tense and nervous” before his team’s first game of the season Tuesday night. Eller is now the head coach at Soddy Daisy and he had a smile on his face after the 63-49 victory over the Boyd-Buchanan ... (click for more)

UTC Women Drop 78-67 Loss At Stetson

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 78-67 at Stetson Wednesday night at the Edmunds Center in non-conference action. UTC starts the season at 0-3 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.   Chattanooga outscored the Hatters 42-28 in the second half and didn’t allow a single field goal in the final frame. Seniors Keiana and Aryanna ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors