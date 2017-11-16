 Thursday, November 16, 2017 53.2°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


School Board Says It Would Not Sell School Buildings To Signal Mountain

Thursday, November 16, 2017

The County School Board on Thursday night passed a resolution saying it would not sell three schools at Signal Mountain if it chooses to break away and form its own school district.

Attorney Scott Bennett said the schools would still be needed and be operated for students on Waldens Ridge outside of the town of Signal Mountain. The schools are Signal Mountain Middle/High, Nolan Elementary and Thrasher Elementary.

David Testerman cast the only no vote, saying the board should not be discussing the issue unless Signal Mountain makes a move on the issue. The Signal Mountain Council is debating the issue after getting a report from a School Viability Committee.

Mr. Testerman said, "We're allowing ourselves to be distracted and to be dragged into this controversy, and I don't like it one bit."

Supt. Bryan Johnson said Signal Mountain students are some of the tops in the county, and he said the schools are part of a new system-wide effort to have the most-improved school system in the state.

He said, "My primary concern is that this is causing a distraction in the education experience."

Board member Kathy Lennon, of Signal Mountain, said, "I want them to stay with HCDE. I don't want to lose them. They benefit all of us."

She also said the issue is a distraction, "and it is getting worse and more divisive by the month."

Chairman Steve Highlander told Signal parents, "I hope you decide to stay."

He said there are a number of encouraging signs in county education since the arrival of Dr. Johnson and that the relationship of the board and County Commission is at a high.

In Shelby County where there was a similar move, the pull-away community had to build its own buildings. He said maintenance on the buildings "can be phenomenal."

He said, "My hope is that Signal Mountain will stay and will rise with the rest of the county schools."

 

 



November 16, 2017

Historical Commission Denies GreenTech Request To Tear Down St. Elmo House

November 16, 2017

Henry Launches Re-Election Campaign With Walden Club Fundraiser

November 16, 2017

Fleischmann, DesJarlais, Graves Help House Pass Tax Reform Bill


The Chattanooga Historical Commission ruled Thursday that the GreenTech development firm cannot tear down an old St. Elmo house it bought for $22,000. Members of the panel said the home at ... (click for more)

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry launched his re-election campaign with a Monday night reception. Over 150 people attended the Walden Club’s main Ballroom to show their support for the former ... (click for more)

Reps. Chuck Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais and Tom Graves were among House members voting to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, described as historic legislation to reform the American ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Historical Commission Denies GreenTech Request To Tear Down St. Elmo House

The Chattanooga Historical Commission ruled Thursday that the GreenTech development firm cannot tear down an old St. Elmo house it bought for $22,000. Members of the panel said the home at 1614 W. 55th St. is a "contributor" to the historic district and could be rehabbed. Chris Anderson of GreenTech said his group advertised the house for sale at $60,000 and did not get any ... (click for more)

Henry Launches Re-Election Campaign With Walden Club Fundraiser

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry launched his re-election campaign with a Monday night reception. Over 150 people attended the Walden Club’s main Ballroom to show their support for the former County Commission member. Mr. Henry is seeking his second time overseeing the Circuit Court Clerk's Office. He said,  “It is an honor to serve the people of Hamilton County and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum’s “Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay”  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Time – Get Ready For The Holidays

One week from today not everyone in the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving.  There is an abundance of people – perhaps in your own family or in your Sunday School class – who wish there was no Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Year’s Eve. For those who struggle with depression and other mental disorders, festive holidays are awful. You see, people like me watch as ... (click for more)

Sports

Bulldogs Preparation Unchanged As Georgia Prepares To Face Kentucky Saturday

After a loss, and a loss like the one Georgia had against Auburn on Saturday, you’d expect some changes to come during preparation for the next game. Maybe it’d be a change in mood during practice, or a slight, maybe even complete, change to the game plan. But for Georgia, it’s all going to stay the same. For senior defensive back Aaron Davis, the mood among the team ... (click for more)

UTC Women Drop 78-67 Loss At Stetson

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 78-67 at Stetson Wednesday night at the Edmunds Center in non-conference action. UTC starts the season at 0-3 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.   Chattanooga outscored the Hatters 42-28 in the second half and didn’t allow a single field goal in the final frame. Seniors Keiana and Aryanna ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors