Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, DONAVAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/15/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BANKS, BROOKE ALEIGH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000 BRADEN, LUCAS TANNER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMPBELL, STEPHANIE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUEVAS, ANTHONY HUMBERTO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DAVIS, ALINDA F

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/24/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) DEVILLE, CHARLIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/10/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ( FAILURE TO APPE DODSON, JAMES CARL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/27/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DURHAM, SAMARA KALIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS, JANIFTER ROSE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/01/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD FORESTER, JESSIE PRISCILLA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAINER, TROY RONNELL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/18/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN LAURENS CO, GA) GAMBLE, JWUN MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY GASS, ANGELA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GOODNER, DONTAE DEVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEMAN, PATRICK FITZGERAL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/29/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/09/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR) HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, TREVOR JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA) KING, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE KNOX, ERIC SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/10/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE) LEWIS, GREGORY WADE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/29/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC LYNCH, CLIFFORD JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/28/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE MCMATH, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/28/1973

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) MINOR, WILLIAM ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION PECK, REGINALD GRISHON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

FEDERAL PERRY, CHARLES LINCOLN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PICKETT, REBECCA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION) REAGAN, DAVID CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RINGER, CORNELIUS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC ) ROSSELLO, EDEN SHEA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/15/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) SIMS, SHADAWN LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SIZEMORE, BRANDI NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SWANSON-BOUT, CHRISTIAN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT TAYLOR, ASHLEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES THOMAS, AMANDA JILL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION THOMPSON, ANTHONY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA