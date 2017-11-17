 Friday, November 17, 2017 44.6°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Cleveland Sheriff Eric Watson To Host 2nd Church Security Training

Friday, November 17, 2017

Sheriff Eric Watson will host an additional Church Security Training due to the overwhelming response at the first one on Wednesday.

Because of the immense number of people who were not able to attend because of limited seating, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office will host an additional opportunity to attend the same training class next Tuesday. The training will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the sheriff office’s North Training Room, located at 2290 Blythe Avenue.

Sheriff Watson said, “Our agency’s seminar had an incredible response and filled up very quickly.

We always hate to turn people away for classes but in some cases, our space is limited. As a result, a special second seminar will be held for those who were not able to take part.”



Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection,

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DONAVAN RAY  935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County


Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com.  and printed by College Press at Collegedale.

Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum's "Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay"  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central.

Roy Exum: How Would I Vote?

Roy Exum: How Would I Vote?

I don't know what to think or who to believe in the debacle surrounding Alabama's Roy Moore and his quest for a Senate seat. I have no earthly idea what he did or how he acted 40 years ago. Heck, I can't remember what I did or how I acted 40 years ago but I do recall I kissed some minors back then. To be real honest, they were the only ones that would let me, this because I was

Sports

Chattanooga Gets First Win For Coach Lamont Paris

Chattanooga Gets First Win For Coach Lamont Paris

Lamont Paris came into the post-game interview room at McKenzie Arena Thursday night with a smile on his face and he had to feel good after getting his first win as the head coach of the Chattanooga Mocs basketball team. We all know that the Mocs are the youngest team in the NCAA this fall and they had lost their first two games on the road, including an embarrassing 89-47 loss

Bradley Central Opens With 49-38 Win Vs. William Blount

Bradley Central Opens With 49-38 Win Vs. William Blount

Bradley Central's Bearettes opened their high school basketball season Thursday night with a 49-38 victory over William Blount in Maryville, Tennessee. Senior Rhyne Howard, a Miss Basketball finalist last season, led the Bearettes with 20 points and Kimia Carter added 12. Lexi Campos paced William Blount with 11 points. Bradley's proud defense forced 23 turnovers,


