Cleveland Sheriff Eric Watson To Host 2nd Church Security Training

Friday, November 17, 2017

Sheriff Eric Watson will host an additional Church Security Training due to the overwhelming response at the first one on Wednesday.

Because of the immense number of people who were not able to attend because of limited seating, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office will host an additional opportunity to attend the same training class next Tuesday. The training will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the sheriff office’s North Training Room, located at 2290 Blythe Avenue.

Sheriff Watson said, “Our agency’s seminar had an incredible response and filled up very quickly.

We always hate to turn people away for classes but in some cases, our space is limited. As a result, a special second seminar will be held for those who were not able to take part.”