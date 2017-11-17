Law Firm Files Suit In Behalf Of Woodmore School Secretary, Teacher In Connection With Bus Wreck

Friday, November 17, 2017

Berke, Berke & Berke filed two lawsuits in Circuit Court on behalf of teachers and staff members of Woodmore Elementary School.

The lawsuits stem from the bus tragedy that occurred on Nov. 21, 2016 in which six students were killed.

The law firms said, "The complaints allege that the teachers and staff members of Woodmore Elementary School suffered greatly as a result of the negligence of Defendants Durham School Services, L.P., National Express, LLC, and Johnthony Walker.

"When the defendants failed to provide safe transportation for the children at Woodmore Elementary, the teachers and staff who provide daily care for these children and who have close emotional ties to these children, sustained acute emotional trauma as they tried to cope with both the immediate and long term aftermath of the tragedy.

"The complaints further allege that Defendants Durham and National Express are guilty of negligently hiring Walker to drive the bus; negligently training him; negligently continuing to employ him after receiving numerous complaints; failing to properly supervise him; failing to install monitoring equipment to monitor him; failing to pay reasonable wages in order to obtain competent drivers; and failing to operate their system in a manner that would ensure the lives and safety of the children they were transporting. They also are guilty of guilty of negligence, gross negligence, and willful and wanton conduct demonstrating a conscious indifference to the lives and safety of others."

One suit is filed in the name of Alisha Bibbs, school secretary.

Another is in the name of teacher Stephanie Muhammad and her husband, Sabir Muhammad.