Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
LEGAL
a. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of one (1) tract of property
located adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which is referenced as Tax
Map Parcel No. 165-008 containing approximately three hundred ninety (390) acres
which is currently in the City of Chattanooga.
(Revised Alternative Version)
PLANNING
b. 2017-128 Catherine Hunkapiller (R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero Lot Line
Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain Creek
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero
Lot Line Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
c. 2017-129 Northshore Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 Urban
Edge Residential Detached Zone 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly described herein, from
R-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-2 Urban Edge Residential Detached Zone 3 Stories
Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)
(Amended)
d. An ordinance to amend the Downtown Context Map within the Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Form Based
Code, Section 38-693(2), to add 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly described
below, into the Urban Edge Context Area. (District 1)
e. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13071 to incorporate 423 West Bell Avenue,
more particularly described below, into the Downtown Form Based Code Area
Boundary. (District 1)
f. 2017-140 James McMahon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 962 and 976 Pineville Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
g. 2017-131 MSBC Black Creek, LLC c/o Randy Stone (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of property
located at 3800 block of Cummings Road, more particularly described herein, from
R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District
1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
h. 2017-130 Tracye Brogdon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 6214 Walden Avenue, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 6)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
i. 2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,
and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
j. 2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, more
particularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
k. 2017-133 Rowland Development Group, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to Lift
Conditions A and B from Ordinance No. 6007 of previous Case No. 1968-147 from
property located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly described
herein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
l. 2017-145 Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park Baptist Church. An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to approve a Zoning Study for Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park
Baptist Church Institutional PUDs which are generally bounded by Bailey Avenue,
on the East by South Willow Street, and on the West by South Hickory Street, and
rezoning from R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone to R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone,
subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
LEGAL
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Article VIII,
Sections 31-301 through 31-365 relative to Stormwater Management. (Sponsored by
Councilmen Smith and Henderson)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution (i) to make certain findings relating to the acquisition, construction, and
equipping by M&M Industries, Inc. (“M&M”) of an expansion of its manufacturing
facility at 316 Corporate Place, Chattanooga, Tennessee (the “Corporate Place
Project”), (ii) to make certain findings relating to the acquisition, construction, and
equipping by M&M of a manufacturing facility at 1435 E. 14th Street, Chattanooga,
Tennessee (the “14th Street Project”), and (iii) to authorize the Mayor to enter into
and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes with the
Industrial Development Board of the County of Hamilton, Tennessee, M&M, and
Hamilton County, Tennessee with respect to the Project.
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to apply for acceptance into the Brownfield
Voluntary Program for a 1.2 mile section of an abandoned CSX Rail
right-of-way and, if approved, to execute the Brownfield Voluntary Agreement,
in substantially the form attached, with the Tennessee Department of
Environment and Conservation and the payment of fees, as outlined in the
agreement, for an amount not to exceed $16,250.00. (Added by permission of
Chairman Mitchell)
GENERAL GOVERNMENT
c. A resolution authorizing the waiver of fees for the Community Tree Lighting and
Children’s Music event at Heritage Park hosted by the Friends of East Brainerd on
December 1, 2017, in the amount of $1,000.00.
HUMAN RESOURCES
d. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to extend an existing
agreement with OnSite Rx, Inc. to provide on-site pharmacy services for City
employees, retirees, and dependents covered under the City’s health plan and for
on-the-job injuries at the rate of $19.35 per employee, per month (PEPM), for the
final one (1) year renewal in a three (3) year contract with two (2) one (1) year
renewal options, in addition to purchasing prescriptions and over-the-counter
products through OnSite Rx, Inc., at the cost of approximately $8 million per year,
and paying applicable sales taxes at the approximate rate of $15,000.00 per year.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to execute Loan Agreement No.
SRF 2018-406, and all necessary documents, with the Tennessee Department of
Environment and Conservation Projects required by the Consent Decree for the
Interceptor Sewer System (ISS), in the amount of $17,100,000.00. (Consent Decree)
Transportation
f. A resolution approving the City of Chattanooga’s development of an Americans with
Disabilities Act Transition Plan in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities
Act Compliance and Self-Certification.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XII. Adjournment.
“ Retirement of John W. Van Winkle for 31 years of service with CDOT ” and
By Blythe Bailey, Administrator for the Department of Transportation
“ Tech Workforce Program ”
By Coach Lurone Jennings, Administrator for
Youth and Family Development
LEGAL
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Article VIII,
Sections 31-301 through 31-365 relative to Stormwater Management. (Sponsored by
Councilmen Smith and Henderson)
PLANNING
a. 2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential
Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1
Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block of
Gadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 11/14/17)
2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential
Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1
Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block of
Gadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential
Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1
Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block of
Gadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 Residential
Zone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North Sanctuary
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone, pending amendments to referenced lots. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Revised) (Deferred from
11/14/17)
2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 Residential
Zone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North Sanctuary
Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone. (Applicant Version)
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a donation agreement, in
substantially the form attached, with the Trust for Public Land, subject to acceptance
in the Brownfield Voluntary Program, for the acceptance of 1.1 miles of the former
CSX, Inc. railroad corridor commencing at the Southside Park in Alton Park near
Central Avenue and continuing to the Tennessee Riverwalk near W. 33 rd Street and
St. Elmo Avenue, for a total conveyance of approximately 8.94 acres, for the purpose
of a paved multi-use trail and to authorize the execution of all documents related to
the acceptance of the property, with closing fees and reimbursables, for an amount
not to exceed $35,000.00. (District 7)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Alstom Power, Inc.,
in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of 1119 Riverfront
Parkway, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145G-A-002, for the temporary storage of two
(2) sculptures, at a consideration of $1.00 for the period of December 4, 2017 through
March 31, 2018, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of thirty (30)
days each. (District 7)
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a donation agreement with Habitat
for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, Inc., a registered non-profit, in substantially
the form attached, and to execute any related documents between the City of
Chattanooga and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, Inc., for the property
located at 3003 Campbell Street, Tax Parcel No. 137A-D-016, for the purpose of
providing housing for low income individuals or families. (District 9)
GENERAL GOVERNMENT
d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to accept a grant from the
Department of Justice Office of Violence against Women (OVW) to fund the
Hamilton County Elder Justice Coalition managed through the Family Justice Center,
for an amount not to exceed $376,950.00.
HUMAN RESOURCES
e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jason Quails as a special police officer
(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to do
special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.
f. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to extend an existing
agreement with Collins and Co., Inc. to provide third party administrative services for
the City’s on-the-job injury program at the rate of $6,200.00 per month for the final
renewal of a three (3) year and two (2) additional one (1) year terms, for a total
amount of $2.5 million.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
g. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Department of Transportation to erect
commemorative secondary street name signs on University Street between McCallie
Avenue and East 10 th Street designating said portion of University Street as “James R.
Mapp Street”. (District 8)
PLANNING
h. 2017-139 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit
Development for properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard and in the 300 block
of Allen Road. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred
from 11/14/17)
2017-139 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit
Development for properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard and in the 300 block
of Allen Road, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
i. John Scott MacLennan/Kaviya Group Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). A
resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change
in ownership, located at 3948 Brainerd Road. (District 6)
a. Kaviya Group Corporation d/b/a ABC Liquor - Certificate of Compliance.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
