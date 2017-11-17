Friday, November 17, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



LEGAL



a. An ordinance considering the requested deannexation of one (1) tract of property

located adjacent to Wauhatchie Pike and Emmaus Road which is referenced as Tax

Map Parcel No. 165-008 containing approximately three hundred ninety (390) acres

which is currently in the City of Chattanooga.





(Revised Alternative Version)PLANNINGb. 2017-128 Catherine Hunkapiller (R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 Zero Lot LineResidential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4057 Mountain CreekRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to RZ-1 ZeroLot Line Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2017-129 Northshore Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-3 UrbanEdge Residential Detached Zone 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly described herein, fromR-1 Residential Zone to E-RD-2 Urban Edge Residential Detached Zone 3 StoriesMaximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)(Amended)d. An ordinance to amend the Downtown Context Map within the Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article XVI, Downtown Form BasedCode, Section 38-693(2), to add 423 West Bell Avenue, more particularly describedbelow, into the Urban Edge Context Area. (District 1)e. An ordinance to amend Ordinance No. 13071 to incorporate 423 West Bell Avenue,more particularly described below, into the Downtown Form Based Code AreaBoundary. (District 1)f. 2017-140 James McMahon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 962 and 976 Pineville Road, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)g. 2017-131 MSBC Black Creek, LLC c/o Randy Stone (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of propertylocated at 3800 block of Cummings Road, more particularly described herein, fromR-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (District1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)h. 2017-130 Tracye Brogdon (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 6214 Walden Avenue, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 6)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)i. 2017-132 Adamson Developers, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2001, 2003,and 2005 McCallie Avenue, more particularly described herein, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)j. 2017-142 J. Robert McKenzie (R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 515, 521, and 525 O’Neal Street, moreparticularly described herein, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff)k. 2017-133 Rowland Development Group, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to LiftConditions A and B from Ordinance No. 6007 of previous Case No. 1968-147 fromproperty located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly describedherein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)l. 2017-145 Tennessee Temple University and Highland Park Baptist Church. Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to approve a Zoning Study for Tennessee Temple University and Highland ParkBaptist Church Institutional PUDs which are generally bounded by Bailey Avenue,on the East by South Willow Street, and on the West by South Hickory Street, andrezoning from R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone to R-4 Special Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone,subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :LEGALa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Article VIII,Sections 31-301 through 31-365 relative to Stormwater Management. (Sponsored byCouncilmen Smith and Henderson)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution (i) to make certain findings relating to the acquisition, construction, andequipping by M&M Industries, Inc. (“M&M”) of an expansion of its manufacturingfacility at 316 Corporate Place, Chattanooga, Tennessee (the “Corporate PlaceProject”), (ii) to make certain findings relating to the acquisition, construction, andequipping by M&M of a manufacturing facility at 1435 E. 14th Street, Chattanooga,Tennessee (the “14th Street Project”), and (iii) to authorize the Mayor to enter intoand execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes with theIndustrial Development Board of the County of Hamilton, Tennessee, M&M, andHamilton County, Tennessee with respect to the Project.b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to apply for acceptance into the BrownfieldVoluntary Program for a 1.2 mile section of an abandoned CSX Railright-of-way and, if approved, to execute the Brownfield Voluntary Agreement,in substantially the form attached, with the Tennessee Department ofEnvironment and Conservation and the payment of fees, as outlined in theagreement, for an amount not to exceed $16,250.00. (Added by permission ofChairman Mitchell)GENERAL GOVERNMENTc. A resolution authorizing the waiver of fees for the Community Tree Lighting andChildren’s Music event at Heritage Park hosted by the Friends of East Brainerd onDecember 1, 2017, in the amount of $1,000.00.HUMAN RESOURCESd. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to extend an existingagreement with OnSite Rx, Inc. to provide on-site pharmacy services for Cityemployees, retirees, and dependents covered under the City’s health plan and foron-the-job injuries at the rate of $19.35 per employee, per month (PEPM), for thefinal one (1) year renewal in a three (3) year contract with two (2) one (1) yearrenewal options, in addition to purchasing prescriptions and over-the-counterproducts through OnSite Rx, Inc., at the cost of approximately $8 million per year,and paying applicable sales taxes at the approximate rate of $15,000.00 per year.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to execute Loan Agreement No.SRF 2018-406, and all necessary documents, with the Tennessee Department ofEnvironment and Conservation Projects required by the Consent Decree for theInterceptor Sewer System (ISS), in the amount of $17,100,000.00. (Consent Decree)Transportationf. A resolution approving the City of Chattanooga’s development of an Americans withDisabilities Act Transition Plan in compliance with the Americans with DisabilitiesAct Compliance and Self-Certification.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).3. Minute Approval.4. Special Presentation.“ Retirement of John W. Van Winkle for 31 years of service with CDOT ” andBy Blythe Bailey, Administrator for the Department of Transportation“ Tech Workforce Program ”By Coach Lurone Jennings, Administrator forYouth and Family Development5. Ordinances – Final Reading :LEGALa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Article VIII,Sections 31-301 through 31-365 relative to Stormwater Management. (Sponsored byCouncilmen Smith and Henderson)6. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 ResidentialZone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block ofGadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 11/14/17)2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 ResidentialZone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block ofGadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-138 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 ResidentialZone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard, in the 400 block ofGadd Road, and in the 300 block of Allen Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, R-5 Residential Zone, and C-2Convenience Commercial Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 ResidentialZone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North SanctuaryRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone, pending amendments to referenced lots. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Revised) (Deferred from11/14/17)2017-087 Zachery Darnell, Attorney at Cavett, Abbott & Weiss (R-1 ResidentialZone to A-1 Urban Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7600, 7604, 7606, 7608, 7610 Davidson Road and the 1000 block of North SanctuaryRoad, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone. (Applicant Version)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a donation agreement, insubstantially the form attached, with the Trust for Public Land, subject to acceptancein the Brownfield Voluntary Program, for the acceptance of 1.1 miles of the formerCSX, Inc. railroad corridor commencing at the Southside Park in Alton Park nearCentral Avenue and continuing to the Tennessee Riverwalk near W. 33 rd Street andSt. Elmo Avenue, for a total conveyance of approximately 8.94 acres, for the purposeof a paved multi-use trail and to authorize the execution of all documents related tothe acceptance of the property, with closing fees and reimbursables, for an amountnot to exceed $35,000.00. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Alstom Power, Inc.,in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of 1119 RiverfrontParkway, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145G-A-002, for the temporary storage of two(2) sculptures, at a consideration of $1.00 for the period of December 4, 2017 throughMarch 31, 2018, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of thirty (30)days each. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a donation agreement with Habitatfor Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, Inc., a registered non-profit, in substantiallythe form attached, and to execute any related documents between the City ofChattanooga and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, Inc., for the propertylocated at 3003 Campbell Street, Tax Parcel No. 137A-D-016, for the purpose ofproviding housing for low income individuals or families. (District 9)GENERAL GOVERNMENTd. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to accept a grant from theDepartment of Justice Office of Violence against Women (OVW) to fund theHamilton County Elder Justice Coalition managed through the Family Justice Center,for an amount not to exceed $376,950.00.HUMAN RESOURCESe. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jason Quails as a special police officer(unarmed) for the Department of Economic and Community Development, to dospecial duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.f. A resolution authorizing the Director of Human Resources to extend an existingagreement with Collins and Co., Inc. to provide third party administrative services forthe City’s on-the-job injury program at the rate of $6,200.00 per month for the finalrenewal of a three (3) year and two (2) additional one (1) year terms, for a totalamount of $2.5 million.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationg. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga Department of Transportation to erectcommemorative secondary street name signs on University Street between McCallieAvenue and East 10 th Street designating said portion of University Street as “James R.Mapp Street”. (District 8)PLANNINGh. 2017-139 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned UnitDevelopment for properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard and in the 300 blockof Allen Road. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferredfrom 11/14/17)2017-139 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned UnitDevelopment for properties located at 5564 Dayton Boulevard and in the 300 blockof Allen Road, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)i. John Scott MacLennan/Kaviya Group Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). Aresolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, changein ownership, located at 3948 Brainerd Road. (District 6)8. Purchases.9. Other Business.a. Kaviya Group Corporation d/b/a ABC Liquor - Certificate of Compliance.10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.12. Adjournment.