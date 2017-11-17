 Friday, November 17, 2017 62.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Garfield Adams To Head County Special Education; Former Normal Park Principal Blake Freeman To Work With Business And Industry

Friday, November 17, 2017

Hamilton County School officials said a search is underway to replace two longtime administrators who have retired.

 

Stacy Stewart has retired from Hamilton County Schools after 31 years of service. She retired as an assistant superintendent over human resources.  She began her career as a teacher at Signal Mountain and also served as an assistant principal and principal in several Hamilton County Schools.

A search for the new leader in the Human Resources Department will begin immediately with Penny Murray, a veteran in the Human Resources Department in Hamilton County, taking the reins of the department on an interim basis to continue the search for the very best teaching talent to work with our children.  Ms. Murray, Human Resources coordinator, has been with the system since 2011 and has extensive knowledge of the system and the human resources function, officials said.  She has worked in human resources for Sears, U.S. Express, EPB and for an independent contractor on site at Dupont.  

 

Margaret Abernathy, a longtime leader in special education has also retired after over 40 years in education. Ms. Abernathy began her career as a special education teacher and also served as assistant principal at Dalewood Middle and principal at Ooltewah Middle.  Garfield Adams, principal of Robertsville Middle School in Oak Ridge, Tn., will direct the efforts of special education for the system as the director of Exceptional Education. Mr. Adams began his career as a special education teacher in Knox County Schools in 2001.  He also served as an assistant principal, Small Learning Community (SLC) curriculum assistant and alternative program teacher in Oak Ridge Schools.  

 

Blake Freeman is not new to Hamilton County Schools but he will be moving into a new role designed to make sure graduates are prepared for success after graduation. Mr. Freeman, currently principal of Normal Park Museum Magnet School, will be charged with connecting with business and industry leaders in the Tennessee Valley to match future employment demands in the job market with educational programs available in Hamilton County Schools as the director of the Future Ready Institute.  Freeman has also held the positions of principal at Soddy Daisy Middle School and assistant principal at Normal Park Museum Magnet and at Orchard Knob Middle School.  He began his career as a teacher working with seventh, ninth and eleventh-grade teens at Loftis Middle School and Soddy Daisy High School. 

 

Mr. Freeman introduced Project Based Learning as the central focus of instruction while principal at Soddy Daisy Middle School.  The concept embraced the engagement of students in their learning with the creation of exhibit projects to showcase knowledge the children gained in the classroom.  The concept was so successful it led Mr. Freeman to Normal Park where he continued to develop the concept of creating a curriculum that incorporates science, math, language arts and social studies into Project Based Learning and Design Thinking.  He was asked to work with administrators and teachers district-wide to “Spread the Spark of Normal” across the school system. Mr. Freeman also hosted educators from across the country interested in the real-world learning experiences for children while at Soddy Daisy and Normal Park.

Carrie Willmore, assistant principal at Normal Park Museum Magnet, will move into the principal role at the school. Ms. Willmore has worked at Normal Park since 2015 as the assistant and has helping Freeman to develop the “Spark” found at Normal Park.  She has also been a language arts teacher at Normal Park working with seventh and eighth-graders.  During her years at the school, Ms. Willmore has served on the Normal Park leadership team and was a school-wide literacy leader and professional development leader. 

 

Shannon Moody will join the Hamilton team as director of research and accountability.  She has worked as a regional data analyst for the Tennessee Department of Education for the last five years and will use that experience to assist administrators and teachers in the analysis of state testing information to improve student learning.  Ms. Moody will also research successful academic programs across the state and nation to bring the best-of-the-best new instructional methods to Hamilton County for our children. Ms. Moody’s resume includes serving as recruitment manager for Teach for America and she began her career working with children as a special education teacher in the Atlanta area.  

 

“As we move forward in Hamilton County Schools, we will examine every staff opening and position to ensure that we are structured in the most effective manner to achieve our goal of being the fastest improving school district in Tennessee,” stated Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “We are a good school system but with a persistent examination of our how we serve children and teachers in our schools we can reach even greater levels of success as we prepare children to be high achievers in our classrooms and in life after graduation.”



November 19, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

November 17, 2017

City Getting Donation Of Almost 10 Acres In Linear Park Along Old Rail Bed To Alton Park

November 17, 2017

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection,

The city is getting a donation of almost 10 acres for a linear park along an old railroad bed leading from the Riverwalk to Alton Park. The Trust for Public Land is making the donation of

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com.  and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The ... (click for more)

City Getting Donation Of Almost 10 Acres In Linear Park Along Old Rail Bed To Alton Park

The city is getting a donation of almost 10 acres for a linear park along an old railroad bed leading from the Riverwalk to Alton Park. The Trust for Public Land is making the donation of the property that crosses Broad Street near WDEF TV, then goes under Alton Park Boulevard before reading 38th Street. The line was once used by the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railroad ... (click for more)

Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum’s “Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay”  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Would I Vote?

I don’t know what to think or who to believe in the debacle surrounding Alabama’s Roy Moore and his quest for a Senate seat. I have no earthly idea what he did or how he acted 40 years ago. Heck, I can’t remember what I did or how I acted 40 years ago but I do recall I kissed some minors back then. To be real honest, they were the only ones that would let me, this because I was ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Gets First Win For Coach Lamont Paris

Lamont Paris came into the post-game interview room at McKenzie Arena Thursday night with a smile on his face and he had to feel good after getting his first win as the head coach of the Chattanooga Mocs basketball team. We all know that the Mocs are the youngest team in the NCAA this fall and they had lost their first two games on the road, including an embarrassing 89-47 loss ... (click for more)

Bradley Central Opens With 49-38 Win Vs. William Blount

Bradley Central’s Bearettes opened their high school basketball season Thursday night with a 49-38 victory over William Blount in Maryville, Tennessee. Senior Rhyne Howard, a Miss Basketball finalist last season, led the Bearettes with 20 points and Kimia Carter added 12. Lexi Campos paced William Blount with 11 points. Bradley’s proud defense forced 23 turnovers, ... (click for more)


