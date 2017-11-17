Longest-Serving County Official Knowles Is First In Line To Sign Up For New Term

Friday, November 17, 2017

Bill Knowles is one of the longest-serving officials in Hamilton County history, and he's not through yet.

County clerk since 1974, he was the first in line on Friday morning to pick up his petition for re-election. Then he beat everyone back with the completed form.

Mr. Knowles said, "I ran in 1974 on a campaign of ending the long tag lines. We put in a tax by mail system and then by Internet. We have always tried to make it easier and simpler for people."

Seeking election to a 12th term, the 83-year-old Knowles said, "I still love my job. It's a challenge every day."

His brother, Joe Knowles, was fire chief, and brother, Bud Knowles, ran the election office.

Not far behind him at the election office was veteran Trustee Bill Hullander.

Sheriff Jim Hammond also picked up a petition for re-election as did Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry.

State Rep. Marc Gravitt got a form to run for register of deeds since Pam Hurst is retiring.

County Commission members showing up to get petitions included Randy Fairbanks, Sabrena Smedley and Chester Bankston.

Chip Baker, former School Board member, picked up for District 2. Incumbent Jim Fields is not running again.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger indicated he is seeking another four-year term. Perennial candidate Basil Marceaux will also be on the ballot.

Picking up for Circuit Court Judge, Division IV, were Joe DeGaetano, Kyle Hedrick and Catherine White. Judge Neal Thomas has held that seat.