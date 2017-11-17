Daniel Johnson Gets 46-Month Federal Sentence For Cocaine Deals Using Postal Service

Friday, November 17, 2017

A Chattanooga man involved in a scheme to use the U.S. Postal Service to deliver large shipments of cocaine from California has been sentenced to serve 46 months in federal prison.

Daniel Johnson, who had "not spent a day in jail" prior to his arrest in the drug case, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Authorities said the drugs were delivered from California in packages. Johnson would pay $35,000 per kilo of cocaine.

Last April 2, a drug-sniffing dog hit on one of the cocaine packages intended for Johnson. It had five kilos of cocaine inside.

Agents repackaged the cocaine and it was delivered two days later to Johnson at 711 Gillespie Ave.

Johnson was then arrested along with Cornell Langram, Tommy Dean and Tyrone Parks.

Judge McDonough said family and friends of Johnson wrote "some of the best letters I have every received" on how much they think of the defendant.

Attorney Lee Ortwein said his associates were shocked by the arrest.

He said Johnson did not know his father, and his mother disavowed him. He came to Chattanooga to live with his sister after a kindly godmother could no longer take care of him.