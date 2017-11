Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, November 18, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, DUSTIN JEFFERY

16 BUCKNER RD FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF SEAT BELT LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BEARD, JENNIFER NICOLE

108 GLENDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BEARD, KEVIN LEBRON

30 PAULMAR DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BEAVERS, JOHN COLTON

179 LOWER BUNKER HILL ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSS.

OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BLEVINS, TYLER JAMES7446 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---BRADLEY, TONICA LASHUNDA204 SOUTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---BREAZEALE, BRITTANY ASHLIN113 CALIFORNIA AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BRIDGES, KENDRICK LEBRON259 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BROWN, MICHAEL LEE333 COPELAND CEMETARY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BURROUGHS, TRAVIS WAYNE226 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIEVADING ARREST---BUTLER, NATHANIEL757 N 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BYTHEWOOD, CAMERON M5307 MARION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)---CHERIAN, TONY328 BRANCHWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CLAIBORNE, KARYL LYNN10347 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APISON, 37202Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CRAWFORD, CARI GAYLE8211 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---CROFT, ROBERT MICHAEL5424 CONNELL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---DEYHLE, ELIJAH BELLE701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---DONALDSON, JC7239 Tyner Rd Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---DONALDSON, MICKEY MATTOX8211 LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---ELMORE, MARK EVAN14928 RAILROAD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FARRIS, DEZZIE RENARD2313 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FOX, MILTON LEE702 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FRICK, DIANA KRISTALLE1350 2ND ST NE APT #47 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HARDIN, MICHAEL LEE110 BELL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)---HOFFMAN, DANIEL GEORGE8153 PERFECT VW OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVING---HOLT, CHRISTOPHER KEITH93039 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, JAKE SCOTT1529 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 373431405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN2406 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071203Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYFELONY EVADING ARRESTUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVING---JONES, KEVIN BRIAN51 PEPPERCORN LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---KING, DEVON DEMETRIC7306 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAMB, ROBERT AUSTIN1334 US127 SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, TAQUILLA ALIZE2220 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---MASSINGILL, ELIZABETH ANNE180 BULLINGTON RD SW TRAILER 180 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF METHAMPHETAMI---MCCLURE, CHEMOYE M2914 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCKEE, DONA LYNN626 N CRUST CHATTANOOGA, 374044441Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MENCY, DEVONTE DIAZ2211 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MURPHY, JACK DEE3020 VISTA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEWSON, MICHAEL DAVID6411 LARAMIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NOLAN, CHARLES EDWARD1071 HIGHWAY 27 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---OLIVER, KAYLA LEE1413 MCCALLIE FERRY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITY---OWENS, VICTORIA ANN2800 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---PARKER, CHRISTY LYNN11039 HANKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---PARSONS, ROSELINDA MARIA10278 LOMA CITA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEARDON, DESTINY ALEXIS10208 WYATTS LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RICHARD, AMEAR DAJUAN2120 W SHEPARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FE---ROARK, KIMBERLY FLOWERS515 LAUREL BLUFF RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, CARLOS RAY1840 SOUTH PRAIRE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SPEEGLE, JANET RENEE6923 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---TINNEL, LACREEDA JESSIE SUEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TORY, TYRANCE LAVONDIS3510 E. CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)---TRAYLOR, MICHAELA BROOKE3935 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VAUGHN, DAVID LEE322 HEADRICK VIEW DR MARYVILLE, 37804Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---VENABLE, ZACHARY LEE411 EAST GORDON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---WALKER, BRYANT LANIER2508 E 19TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WALKER, GENA RENEE2508 E 19TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091726Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILLIAMS, BRYAN DESHAWN705 CATE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILLIAMS, KENNETH DERRELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILLIAMS, WESLEY EMANUEL1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WOODARD, MARCUS LEBRON4711 COLONIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WORLEY, TAYLOR DAWN3805 ARROWROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

