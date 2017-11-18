3 People Shot Early Saturday Morning; 1 Is Killed; 2 Victims Are Known Gang Members

Saturday, November 18, 2017

Ladarius Cross, 28, Terrance Careathers, 26, and a juvenile were shot early Saturday morning. Cross was killed.

Chattanooga Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 5:16 a.m. in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue.

Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police Officers located the single vehicle crash with two people suffering for apparent gunshot wounds. The driver, Cross, was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately the same time, another victim suffering for an apparent gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital via personal transport. That person's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Through investigation and witness cooperation, CPD Officers determined the victims were traveling north in the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue when an unknown suspect shot at the victims' car. The surviving victims did not provide any detailed suspect information.

The two adult victims are known gang members. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident.

CPD is asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 . Callers can remain anonymous and all tips go directly to investigators.