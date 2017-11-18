 Saturday, November 18, 2017 61.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Democrat David Jones Raises $10,000 Toward Campaign Against Incumbent McCormick

The campaign to elect David Jones to the Tennessee House of Representatives for District 26 announced that it has surpassed its $10,000 goal for early contributions and pledges.
 
Mr.
Jones said, “Although we have a long way to go, I am eternally grateful for the faith in me that my early supporters have shown. These are the folks who have known me the longest. These early dollars give us momentum going into the first of next year – when the campaign will kick into high gear.
 
The election is in November, 2018. Mr. Jones is running as a Democrat. The Republican incumbent, Gerald McCormick, has been in office since 2004.
 
Tennessee House District 26 includes a portion of Chattanooga’s Central Business District and stretches north and east to encompass parts of North Chattanooga, Riverview, Hixson, Middle Valley, Soddy Daisy, Lakesite and Harrison.
 
Mr. Jones was born in Chattanooga, graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1972, and from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1976. He has lived in District 26 most of his life.
 
Mr. Jones is emphasizing his background in the Chattanooga small business community as a unique advantage. In addition to owning several businesses, he was a commercial lender for many years, assisting dozens of small businesses to borrow money. From 2002 to 2006 he was chief financial officer of a 75-employee manufacturing business. He has an MBA from Louisiana State University-Shreveport.
 
He is a former board member of the Downtown YMCA, North Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, Volunteer Community School, Fortwood Mental Health Center, Jobs Plus of Chattanooga, Southeast Community Capital, the 28th Legislative District CDC, and the North Chattanooga Neighborhood Association. 

Mr. Jones said he was "initially inspired to run by his knowledge that state-wide redistricting will be required after the upcoming 2020 census. His view is that Republican-led redistricting in Tennessee after the last census (in 2010) resulted in state districts that are blatantly gerrymandered.
 
"Gerrymandering is the historical term for drawing districts with highly distorted shapes, created to enhance an incumbent’s chances of winning while discouraging challengers. I want to prevent the practice from being used going forward by either party.
 
“The upcoming state election in 2018 marks a critical time for Tennessee state government. Currently, Republicans hold a super-majority in the Tennessee House of Representatives (74 seats out of 99). I do not begrudge Republicans their majority, but a super-majority by any party removes the important necessity of debating competing ideas in a public forum.”
 
Mr. Jones has been married for 18 years to wife, Laura, who is a school teacher. He has a son, Luke, who lives in Chattanooga and is currently in barber school.



