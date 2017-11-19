Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

 Friday, November 17, 2017 45.1°F   clear   Clear

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1.

They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. 

All were published by Chattanoogan.

com. and printed by College Press at Collegedale.

The more than 700 Stokes photos from around 1900 are by father and son David and Will Stokes, who were both commercial photographers in Chattanooga.

The pictures were passed down through the family for over a century. They have been kept in several cardboard boxes and most had not been published before.

Fewer than 200 copies remain of the initial printing of the Stokes book.

There are also a limited number of railroad books available. It has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of the new Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos. It is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax.

For those who want it mailed, add $5 and list where copies should be mailed to. Send checks for $40 made out to Chattanoogan.com.

Mail your orders to:

John Wilson
Chattanoogan.com
129 Walnut St.
Suite 416
Chattanooga, Tn., 37403

Zarzours Restaurant has been operated by the same family since it opened at the close of World War I. It is open Monday-Friday for lunch.

Zarzours will be open for lunch Monday-Wednesday of Thanksgiving Week.



