Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKINA, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

135 OLD WASHINGTON PIKE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BAKER, KENNETH LAMBERT

1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL

205 EAST 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)

---

BENSHOFF, KALEIGH RENAE

1609 GUNSTON HALL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

BIBBS, DEMETRIUS DEMOND

2112 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 39170417

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 39170417

COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOWMAN, ROSALIA S

4820 EASTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CALDWELL, YOLANDA A

13784 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARLSON, BENJAMIN JAMES

2506 YORK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CLEM, CHASITY ALISHA JEAN

5822 LOUISE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COX, MARIA THERESA

4511 A HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSS OF METH RESALE

---

CRUM, MICHAEL DAVID

615 FORREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOCHERTY, GINGER TATE

4709 WEST SPRINGHILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

EATON, JOSHUA ANDREW

1847 NORTH PRAIRE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

FISHIER, MARTIN JAY

5 ROSEMONT CT ASHVILLE, 28803

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN

9018 CASTEEL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374213208

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

HALE, VALERIE JEAN

1338 CLEARPOINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)

---

HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA

6375 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HILDRETH, SUSAN REBECCA

3528 GLEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

---

JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT

2814 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON

917 W 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTEN

---

JONES, J B

17 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JONES, KIERRA N404 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR4941 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVANDALISM UNDER $1,000---LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES3271 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MITCHELL, JENNIFER NICOLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL2907 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MUHAMMAD, RAMEE ABDUL AAHM2307 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NIXON, RODDY JAMES7618 CLEARWATER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE1104 GROVE STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR (FTA)---PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE1537 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PELES, JUSTIN W1125 12TH AVE SOUTH NASHVILLE, 37203Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---PEMBERTON, MEGAN CELESTE6104 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRESLEY, AHREN CHRISTOPHER3410 EMERSON DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PURDEY, VLADIMIR MIKHALENKO2340 MARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RAINES, GARY LEE112 WILCOX ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT---RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE2405 EAST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---REESE, RODNEY EDWARD621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA)---ROUSE, THOMAS HENRYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHURETTE, RANDY LEE900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37620Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (BRISTOL, VIRGINIA)---SIMPSON, AMBER ADALE128 GRAVITT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTING JUSTICE (GENERAL CATEGORY)---SMITH, CARLA MARIE1000 BETSY PACK DR JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SMITH, JENNIFER SKY6634 HILTON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SMITH, NATASHA DAWN10950 WARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)---SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE1212 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SUMMERS, JOHNATHAN ALLEN1418 JOHN ROSS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---SUTTON, ANTONIO DEJUAN3316 DELONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SWAFFORD, JAMIE MIKAYLA510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $50---TAYLOR, EDWARD GAWAYNE708 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOBURGLARY OF AUTOFAILURE TO APPEAR---TURNER, HOLLY DENISE4427 HIGHWAY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WEAVER, DEMARIO DELON700 ATLANTA AVE APT 602 DECATUR, 30030Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (MISD THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WITCHER, DEVYNE D3202 JOSLYN LANE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WRIGHT, MICHAEL DUANE1230 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 307412228Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY (OF BUSINESS)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

Here are the mug shots:

