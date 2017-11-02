Inmate Kenneth L. Miller Escapes From The Silverdale Detention Center On Wednesday; Is Arrested Thursday Morning

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Escaped Silverdale jail inmate Kenneth Miller, 46, was apprehended Thursday morning by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST).



Miller has been safely returned to custody without incident where he will now face additional charges, including a charge for escape.



Facility staff at the Silverdale Detention Facility determined during an 11:30 p. m. security count on Wednesday, that inmate Kenneth L. Miller was unaccounted for and they subsequently confirmed that he had escaped and was no longer onsite at the facility.

Officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were notified of the escape and led efforts to locate and apprehend Miller.

Miller, 46, was taken to the facility earlier Wednesday evening for the charges of criminal trespassing.

The method Miller used to escape and what efforts are being conducted to capture him are currently part of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the HCSO.