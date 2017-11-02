Alexander Welcomes House Committee Action On Tax Reform

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on the draft tax reform legislation released by the House Ways and Means Committee:

“You don’t need to be an accountant to know that our tax code is too complicated, takes too many dollars away from Tennesseans and makes it harder to create good-paying jobs. The House Ways and Means Committee is taking a critical step today toward enacting tax reform this year and I look forward to reviewing their proposal. I will continue working with President Trump, Chairman Hatch, and my colleagues in the House and Senate to help create a simpler and fairer pro-growth tax system that will keep more money in Tennesseans’ pockets and grow Tennessee jobs.”