Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts

II. Roll Call – City Manager

Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____



III. Invocation –

IV.

Pledge of Allegiance –

V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction:

A. October 17, 2017 Agenda Work Session

B. October 17, 2017 Commission Meeting

VI. Communication from the Mayor

VII. Commissioner’s Report A. Vice Mayor Pierce

B. Commissioner Ed LeCompte C. Commissioner Terry Pope

D. Commissioner Carol Rose

VIII. City Manager Report

Public Hearing

The Purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider citizen input in regard to the following items;

1) Rezoning request for 109 Woodrow Avenue from R-1 to C-1

2) Rezoning request for 103 Woodrow Avenue from R-1 to C-1

3) Rezoning request for 217 W. Ridgewood Avenue from R-1 to R-T/Z

IX. Unfinished Business –

A. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1098 - AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, TO AMEND RED BANK MUNICIPAL CODE, TITLE 20, CHAPTER 1, AIR POLLUTION CONTROL REGULATION, BY PROVIDING FOR REVISED RULES FOR NEW SOURCE REVIEW; INCREASED PERMIT FEES; REVISED AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARDS; AND CERTAIN HOUSEKEEPING PROVISIONS (FIRST READING)

X. New Business

A. AGENDA ITEM 17-827 – PRESENTATION OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017 AUDIT

B. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1100 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY AT 109 WOODROW AVENUE FROM R-1 RESIDENTIAL ZONE TO C-1 COMMERCIAL ZONE (FIRST READING)

C. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1101 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY AT 103 WOODROW AVENUE FROM R-1 RESIDENTIAL ZONE TO C-1 COMMERCIAL ZONE (FIRST READING)

D. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1102 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AMENDING THE ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY AT HAMILTON COUNTY TAX PARCEL NUMBER 126C-G-014 AT 217 W. RIDGEWOOD AVENUE FROM R-1 RESIDENTIAL ZONE TO R-T/Z RESIDENTIAL TOWNHOUSE / ZERO LOT LINE ZONE, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS (FIRST READING)

E. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1188 – A RESOLUTION DECLARING SEIZED, FOUND, UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AS SURPLUS AND AUTHORIZING THE SALE, TRADE OR DESTRUCTION THEREOF

F. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1189 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF RED BANK TO PARTICIPATE IN THE TML RISK MANAGEMENT POOL PROPERTY CONSERVATION MATCHING GRANT PROGRAM

G. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1190 – A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT FROM MOUNTAIN VIEW FORD OF CHATTANOOGA, IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $16,863.00 FOR THE POLICE DEPARTMENT

H. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1191 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING A DONATION AGREEMENT WITH THE TRUST FOR PUBLIC LAND IN REGARD TO ACCEPTING A PARCEL OF LAND, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THIS RESOLUTION

I. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1192 – A RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, SECTION 125 CAFETERIA PLAN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018, THAT INCLUDES A DEPENDENT CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ACCOUNT AND A HEALTH FLEXIBLE SPENDING ACCOUNT

J. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1193 – A RESOLUTION BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AMENDING THE EXISTING PUBLIC RECORDS POLICY

K. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1194 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, AND MORELAND ALTOBELLI ASSOCIATES, INC., IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $41,195.00 FOR RIGHT-OF-WAY SERVICES IN REGARD TO CONSTRUCTION EASEMENTS

L. RESOLUTION NO. 17-1195 – A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENTS WITH TOTAL RESOURCE, INC., IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $18,000.00, FOR TEMPORARY LABORER I SERVICES DURING LEAF PICK-UP SEASON

M. ORDINANCE NO. 17-1103 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RED BANK, TENNESSEE, TO ESTABLISH REGULATIONS FOR MOBILE FOOD VEHICLES AND PUSHCARTS IN THE CITY OF RED BANK (FIRST READING)

XI. Citizen Comments from Red Bank Citizens about Red Bank business (3 minute limit)

XII. Adjournment