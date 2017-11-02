Jermichael Baker, 29, Shot On Sholar Avenue Thursday Morning

Jermichael Baker, 29, was shot on Sholar Avenue Thursday morning.
Chattanooga Police officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.
Baker arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. He stated to police he was walking when a vehicle pulled up and a party inside the vehicle shot him.
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.