McKeldin, Darryl

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Darryl McKeldin, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017, in Chattanooga.

He was born on March 14, 1950, in Newark, N.J., and later moved to Chattanooga, with his mother who united in marriage to Heussen Orlando McKeldin, Sr. Darryl gave his life to Christ, and he loved the Lord. Darryl was educated in the Chattanooga Public Schools where he excelled in football and basketball at Orchard Knob Junior High and graduated from Riverside High School “Class of 1969”. 

He is survived by his ex-wife, Bernice McKeldin, two sons, Wayne (Shelia) McKeldin, Damarcus Jordan, four daughters, Brucenia McKeldin, Dakeirra McKeldin, Darrieal McKeldin, and Candice Jordan. Two brothers, Heussen O. (Beverly) McKeldin Jr., Anthony LaJuan (Cassandra) McKeldin of Roswell, Ga., sisters, Michelle Grace, Orlando Fl., Karen (Garland) Eastman, seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Allen Temple AME Church.  Arrangements by John P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave., 622-9995.



