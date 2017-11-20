Flintstone, Ga., Man Charged In Traffic Death Of Jamie Griffin, 21

Monday, November 20, 2017

A 28-year-old Flintstone, Ga., man has been charged in Hamilton County in the traffic death of 21-year-old Jamie L. Griffin.

Dustin Jeffery Allen, of 16 Buckner Road, Flintstone, was charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of failure to maintain lane, speeding, not having insurance, not wearing a seat belt, driving on a revoked license, and DUI.

Allen had been left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle wreck at 1200 East 37th St. on Saturday afternoon, Nov.

26, 2016.

Police said a Honda Civic lost control in a curve, ran off the road, and hit a utility pole head-on.



The vehicle came off the utility pole and came to rest in the intersection at Jerome Avenue.

Ms. Griffin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police at the time said Allen had life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division investigated the case.