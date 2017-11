Monday, November 20, 2017

Here is the Walker County Arrest report for Nov.13-19:

WATKINS TRACY DWIGHT B/M 22 OFFICER SCHRADER FALSE STATEMENTS/WRITINGS (F), FALSE NAME

GILREATH SAMANTHA YVONNE W/F 27 OFFICER NORRIS THEFT BY TAKING (M)

TIBBS COREY DALE W/M 22 OFFICER SCHRADER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1OZ, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

GREEN CHAZ DEVAIN W/M 18 OFFICER CAREATHERS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (M)

REESE MICHAEL SHANE W/M 46 OFFICER COLE RETURN FROM DTF AGENTS

COWAN JAMES DAVID W/M 30 OFFICER MILLER WARRANT

TAYLOR JOHNATHON WILLIAM W/M 30 OFFICER THOMAS DUI, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BYNUM ALICIA JANE W/F 28 OFFICER CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

JOHNSON JOSHUA CLIDE W/M 37 OFFICER CAMPBELL HOLD FOR CATOOSA

HOLLAND TERRANCE DARRELL W/M 34 *** BATTERY (FVA)

QUINN CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 28 OFFICER BETHUNE SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

CURRY BRANDY NICOLW W/F 29 OFFICER GAYLON THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (M), FAILURE TO APPEAR (M), DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

ROBERTS JUSTIN EUGENE W/M 31 OFFICER COLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULED II, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULED II

HARMON CODY SCOTT W/M 22 OFFICER PARKER PROBATION VIOLATION (F), THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING (M)

HUERTA HECTOR IBANES H/M 37 OFFICER CARTER DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE EXCERSIS DUE CARE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

COOPER DANYALE RENEE W/F 39 DTF TRAFFICKING IN METH, TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA

HARMON TODD LEE W/M 39 DTF TRAFFICKING IN METH, TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA

SMITH JEREMIAH RAY W/M 28 TURN IN ENDAGERING SECURITY INTEREST

MITCHELL MARK CLAYTON W/M 33 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

ESTES MARQUITA MARIE B/F 26 OFFICER MAYNOR FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

DOLLAR TERRY DON W/M 58 OFFICER HERPST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GUN

JAMES HEATHER MARIE W/F 23 OFFICER HEAD BATTERY FVA, BATTERY FVA

BROWN ERIC SAMUEL W/M 32 OFFICER BREWER RETURN FROM CITY COURT

MITCHELL RYVER KANE W/M 19 OFFICER BREWER RETURN FROM CITY COURT

GIDEON TERRIE LYNN W/F 55 OFFICER BREWER RETURN FROM CITY COURT

MILLSAPS MICHAEL EUGENE W/M 49 OFFICER DENNY POSSESSION OF METH

DEBORD SUSAN RENEE W/F 40 OFFICER DENNY POSSESSION OF METH

BAKER LARRY DEAN W/M 47 PARNELL PROBATION VIOLATION- F

FITSIMMONS TIFFANY NICOLE W/F 37 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

BROWN BRILEY PARKER W/M 17 OFFICER BATTLES BATTERY, DISRUPTING PUBLIC SCHOOLS

WALKER ROBERT EUGENE W/M 45 OFFICER ELLIOTT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

MASSEY TERRY CHASE W/M 29 OFFICER DAVIS ENTERING AUTO, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ

BELL CHRISTOPHER ADAM W/M 29 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

MILLER JODY LEE W/M 36 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

ROY JIMMIE DEAN W/M 36 OFFICER MILLER ENTERING AUTO, ENTERING AUTO, ENTERING AUTO

BROCK JAMES DAMON W/M 40 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- F

BAKER BRITTANY DENE W/F 27 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

RAMBO ERIC RYAN W/M 28 OFFICER WEBER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

JUV JUV JUV W/M 13 OFFICER REYNOLDS JUV WARRANT

MURPHY DANTE CAMERON W/M 17 OFFICER MILLER ENTERING AUTO

LIVELY SARA CALLAN W/F 29 OFFICER MILLER ENTERING AUTO

MCGHEE ALEXZANDRIA PAIGE W/F 23 OFFICER GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH

GALLOWAY PATRICIA ANN W/F 73 OFFICER CATHEY RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL CENTER

BELTRAN LORENZO GENE W/M 21 OFFICER MATHIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, NO INSURANCE

BRYANT MEL MAURICE B/M 31 OFFICER AGREDANO PROBATION VIOLATION- F, SPEEDING

MCBRYAR CHAD RANDALL W/M 38 OFFICER COPPOCK DRIVING WITH NO LICENSE ON PERSON, EXPIRED REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNAL

RAINES JOSEPH MCCLELLAN W/M 38 OFFICER GARRISON SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

GASPER LUPE MANTIN H/M 22 OFFICER WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED

HADLEY JOHN PATRICK W/M 35 OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

HOOD JOSHUA SHANE W/M 26 OFFICER CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR- F

ROGERS BRANDON DEONT’A B/M 17 OFFICER WOOTEN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

MALONE JUSTIN COREY W/M 30 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

GRAVITT CODY LEBRON W/M 25 OFFICER SCARBROUGH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, NO INSURANCE, REMOVING/ AFFIXING TAG TO CONCEAL THE IDENTITY OF A VEHICLE

MURPHY ANNA MARIA W/F 26 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- M

DECORSE SHANNON JO W/F 43 OFFICER COPPOCK FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

CROWDER JUSTIN HEATH W/M 36 OFFICER SCHRADER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED, REMOVING/ AFFIXING TAG TO CONCEAL THE IDENTITY OF A VEHICLE, INVALID REGISTRATION

JOHNSON REBECCA LEE W/F 38 OFFICER SCHRADER FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

HARRIS CHRISTOPHER ANTIONE B/M 17 OFFICER NORRIS FALSE STATEMENTS AND WRITINGS, GIVING FALSE NAME, FAILURE TO APPEAR (M), DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

DAVIS ANTHONY LABRON B/M 26 OFFICER NORRIS GIVING FALSE NAME, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

COLEMAN TORI LASHAUN W/F 22 OFFICER NORRIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

BROWN ELIZABETH MARIE W/F 33 OFFICER CLARK PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

ROBBINS JENNIFER TIFFANY W/F 38 OFFICER MAYNOR FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

BRYANT ELMER BURNETT W/M 56 OFFICER STEELE BURGLARY, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

BALL JEREMY ALLEN W/M 32 OFFICER MILLER CHILD SUPPORT

LONG STEPHANIE MARIE W/F 42 TURN IN WEEKENDER

KEEF CRAIG DEWAYNE W/M 32 OFFICER HINCH VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

TARPKIN BRONESH MICHON B/F 23 OFFICER DENNY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED

MELTON SHASTA TUNIA B/F 26 OFFICER DENNY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

WILLIAMS JOSH WADE W/M 35 OFFICER WHITFIELD REMOVING/AFFIXING TAG, NO LICENSES PLATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, RECKLESS DRIVING, DUI, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE (F), DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAILURE TO OBEY A STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO OBEY A STOP SIGN, FAILURE TO OBEY A STOP SIGN, VIEW OBSTRUCTED, SEATBELT VIOLATION (ADULT), DEFECTIVE TIRES

HOWERIN MARVIN EDWARD W/M 67 OFFICER CARTER GIVING FALSE NAME, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

BRYSON ZACHARY CRAIG W/M 27 OFFICER SAVAGE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, LICENSES TO BE DISPLAYED UPON DEMAND OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY A STOP SIGN

WATSON DAVID PAT W/M 49 OFFICER DENNY EXPIRED LICENSES PLATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, POSSESSION OF METH

BARNES SHELIA DIANE W/F 63 OFFICER OWENS OPEN CONTAINER, DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CAIN JOSHUA ALLAN W/M 35 OFFICER EVANS DRIVING WHILE LICENSES SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, OPEN CONTAINER

GOINS BILLY JACK W/M 47 OFFICER BURGESS OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER (F), AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – OTHER WEAPON

MITCHELL EDDIE SHANE W/M 37 OFFICER BETHUNE RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

CHAPMAN CHRISTOPHER ALAN W/M 28 TURN IN TRANSPORT

HALL DARREN SCOTT W/M 18 TURN IN TRANSPORT

FRANCIS RYAN MEGAN W/F 29 OFFICER HEAD PROBATION VIOLATION (M), POSESSION OF METH, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE

BARBAREE JERROLD DWAYNE W/M 48 OFFICER DUNN DUI

TATE DAVID ALLEN W/M 51 OFFICER HINCH DISORDERLY CONDUCT