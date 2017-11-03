Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, STEPHEN A
4818 GLENMAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ATCITTY, SHAVAUN RAY
251 SUNRISE AVE NASHVILLE, 372112903
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BANKS, AUSTON JAMON
4109 HAVEN ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE
716 ELY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
5011 CLUB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
BRANCH, KENNETH TODD
5434 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD
719 MCGOWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS
3307 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ILLEGAL PARKING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FEL.
OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, MARVIN DIONTE
400 RIDGEWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL
4415 DRUMMOND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS
1996 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EBERHARDT, SARAH JANE
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ELLIOTT, SHARON LA-NETTE
2012 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ELLISON, JAMES DAVID
5812 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085063
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
EVERETT, JAVIER EMANUEL
9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FAULKNER, CAITLIN NICOLE
7102 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37424
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
FLEGAL, CARI LEA
437 ISELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FORD, JASON CARL
1419 CARAMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUB
---
GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ
9325 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GILL, ROBERT LUTHER
426 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GORDON, ELIZABETH JANE
2685 FARN DRIVE ELMWOOD, 30294
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HARRISON, KIRK BRADLEY
106 15TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUNT, CHEYENNE ELIZABETH
550 OLD DEER HEAD COVE RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, LAMONT ARTHANIEL
3918 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, TERESA LYNN
246 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA))
---
KISER, MICHAEL WAYNE
4717 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, REGINALD LEVELL
1710 LAHUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCALLUM, ISAIAH RAY
2200 ELDER STREET APT B SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCELHANEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
3922 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
MILLER, KENNETH LEE
3929 PATTON TOWN ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESCAPE
---
MILLER, STEPHANIE MARIE
234 FOOTHILLS ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MITCHELL, STEWART LEON
3904 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MUIR, WARREN MARQUE
3011 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
NATION, JACKIE HAROLD
4937 LAVENDER TRAIL APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
NEFF, CRYSTAL AUTUMN
1062 BURNETT STATION ROAD SEYMOUR, 378653226
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ
3522 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112761
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PERRY, WILLIAM FREDRICK
1509 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
PHILLIPS, ASHLEY DEANN
733 WEST JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
PITMAN, JAMES D
201 PONDEROSSA DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ROSSON, JASON CLAY
209 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTOLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR (EVADING ARREST)
---
SANDERS, COREY DORRELL
2104 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SELPH, DAVID AUSTIN
235 GOUGER LN WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
---
SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL
925 HULANA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE
6922 PINE HAVEN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SMITH, JENNA LEIGH
321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
---
STEFANU, ZACKARI POWELL
7410 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO., GA)
---
SWEENEY, ROBERT JOSEPH
5835 PINE LAKE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SYDNOR, KEOSHA LASHAY
9328 LANCER LN B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TURPEINEN, ANGELA
12807 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
---
TYSON, DUANE KENNETH
3902 14 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
