Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, November 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, STEPHEN A 
4818 GLENMAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ATCITTY, SHAVAUN RAY 
251 SUNRISE AVE NASHVILLE, 372112903 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BANKS, AUSTON JAMON 
4109 HAVEN ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE 
716 ELY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT 
5011 CLUB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
BRANCH, KENNETH TODD 
5434 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD 
719 MCGOWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS 
3307 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ILLEGAL PARKING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FEL.

OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE 
1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL 
2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, MARVIN DIONTE 
400 RIDGEWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL 
4415 DRUMMOND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS 
1996 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EBERHARDT, SARAH JANE 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ELLIOTT, SHARON LA-NETTE 
2012 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ELLISON, JAMES DAVID 
5812 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085063 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
EVERETT, JAVIER EMANUEL 
9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FAULKNER, CAITLIN NICOLE 
7102 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37424 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
FLEGAL, CARI LEA 
437 ISELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FORD, JASON CARL 
1419 CARAMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUB
---
GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ 
9325 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GILL, ROBERT LUTHER 
426 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
---
GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN 
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GORDON, ELIZABETH JANE 
2685 FARN DRIVE ELMWOOD, 30294 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE 
621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HARRISON, KIRK BRADLEY 
106 15TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HUNT, CHEYENNE ELIZABETH 
550 OLD DEER HEAD COVE RD RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, LAMONT ARTHANIEL 
3918 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JOHNSON, TERESA LYNN 
246 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA))
---
KISER, MICHAEL WAYNE 
4717 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, REGINALD LEVELL 
1710 LAHUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCALLUM, ISAIAH RAY 
2200 ELDER STREET APT B SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCELHANEY, STEPHANIE JEAN 
3922 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
MILLER, KENNETH LEE 
3929 PATTON TOWN ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESCAPE
---
MILLER, STEPHANIE MARIE 
234 FOOTHILLS ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MITCHELL, STEWART LEON 
3904 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MUIR, WARREN MARQUE 
3011 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
NATION, JACKIE HAROLD 
4937 LAVENDER TRAIL APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
NEFF, CRYSTAL AUTUMN 
1062 BURNETT STATION ROAD SEYMOUR, 378653226 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ 
3522 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112761 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST 
6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PERRY, WILLIAM FREDRICK 
1509 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
PHILLIPS, ASHLEY DEANN 
733 WEST JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
PITMAN, JAMES D 
201 PONDEROSSA DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ROSSON, JASON CLAY 
209 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTOLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FAILURE TO APPEAR (EVADING ARREST)
---
SANDERS, COREY DORRELL 
2104 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
SELPH, DAVID AUSTIN 
235 GOUGER LN WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
---
SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL 
925 HULANA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE 
6922 PINE HAVEN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SMITH, JENNA LEIGH 
321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
---
STEFANU, ZACKARI POWELL 
7410 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO., GA)
---
SWEENEY, ROBERT JOSEPH 
5835 PINE LAKE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SYDNOR, KEOSHA LASHAY 
9328 LANCER LN B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TURPEINEN, ANGELA 
12807 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)
---
TYSON, DUANE KENNETH 
3902 14 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL 
1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BANKS, AUSTON JAMON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
BRANCH, KENNETH TODD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/13/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
EBERHARDT, SARAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/06/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLISON, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
FAULKNER, CAITLIN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
FLEGAL, CARI LEA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GILL, ROBERT LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
GORDON, ELIZABETH JANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/14/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, LAMONT ARTHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, TERESA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA))
KISER, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, REGINALD LEVELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCALLUM, ISAIAH RAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCELHANEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE)
MILLER, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
MILLER, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, STEWART LEON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
NATION, JACKIE HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NEFF, CRYSTAL AUTUMN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/12/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
PERRY, WILLIAM FREDRICK
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PHILLIPS, ASHLEY DEANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

PITMAN, JAMES D
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
SANDERS, COREY DORRELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SELPH, DAVID AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SMITH, JENNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/23/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
STEFANU, ZACKARI POWELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO., GA)
SWEENEY, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHEELER, SIDNEY RAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • EVADING ARREST
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

YORK, BRANDON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WARLKER COUNTY)




