Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, November 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ANDERSON, STEPHEN A

4818 GLENMAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ATCITTY, SHAVAUN RAY

251 SUNRISE AVE NASHVILLE, 372112903

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BANKS, AUSTON JAMON

4109 HAVEN ACRES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BIVENS, ANGELA CHERIE

716 ELY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BONDS, ARTTERIUS LEMONT

5011 CLUB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

---

BRANCH, KENNETH TODD

5434 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, ROBERT FITZGERALD

719 MCGOWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BYRD, TIMOTHY LEWIS

3307 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-MARIJUANA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ILLEGAL PARKING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FEL.

OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE---CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE1223 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)---DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL2917 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DAVIS, MARVIN DIONTE400 RIDGEWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL4415 DRUMMOND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---DURHAM, EDWARD NICHOLAS1996 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---EBERHARDT, SARAH JANE2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ELLIOTT, SHARON LA-NETTE2012 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---ELLISON, JAMES DAVID5812 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085063Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---EVERETT, JAVIER EMANUEL9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---FAULKNER, CAITLIN NICOLE7102 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37424Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )---FLEGAL, CARI LEA437 ISELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---FORD, JASON CARL1419 CARAMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUB---GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ9325 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GILL, ROBERT LUTHER426 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)---GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GORDON, ELIZABETH JANE2685 FARN DRIVE ELMWOOD, 30294Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFAILURE TO APPEAR---GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE621 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---HARRISON, KIRK BRADLEY106 15TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUNT, CHEYENNE ELIZABETH550 OLD DEER HEAD COVE RD RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURYDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, LAMONT ARTHANIEL3918 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JOHNSON, TERESA LYNN246 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRAFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA))---KISER, MICHAEL WAYNE4717 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, REGINALD LEVELL1710 LAHUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/POSSESSION OF MARIJUANADOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCALLUM, ISAIAH RAY2200 ELDER STREET APT B SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MCELHANEY, STEPHANIE JEAN3922 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE)---MILLER, KENNETH LEE3929 PATTON TOWN ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESCAPE---MILLER, STEPHANIE MARIE234 FOOTHILLS ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MITCHELL, STEWART LEON3904 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY---MUIR, WARREN MARQUE3011 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---NATION, JACKIE HAROLD4937 LAVENDER TRAIL APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HOMICIDERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NEFF, CRYSTAL AUTUMN1062 BURNETT STATION ROAD SEYMOUR, 378653226Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NORWOOD, MALIK ERAZ3522 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112761Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST6860 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---PERRY, WILLIAM FREDRICK1509 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---PHILLIPS, ASHLEY DEANN733 WEST JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)---PITMAN, JAMES D201 PONDEROSSA DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---ROSSON, JASON CLAY209 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTOLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SFAILURE TO APPEAR (EVADING ARREST)---SANDERS, COREY DORRELL2104 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---SELPH, DAVID AUSTIN235 GOUGER LN WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)---SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL925 HULANA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SIMS, WAYMAN EUGENE6922 PINE HAVEN DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---SMITH, JENNA LEIGH321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED---STEFANU, ZACKARI POWELL7410 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO., GA)---SWEENEY, ROBERT JOSEPH5835 PINE LAKE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SYDNOR, KEOSHA LASHAY9328 LANCER LN B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TURPEINEN, ANGELA12807 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI - 1ST OFFENSE)---TYSON, DUANE KENNETH3902 14 TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR

