Dalton Police Investigating Kidnapping; Suspect Aron Reed Is Arrested; Baby Found Safe

Friday, November 3, 2017

Aron Reed, 28, was arrested, and his baby, Phoenix Reed was found safe. Reed was arrested in Shreveport, La.

Investigators said that Reed failed to return the one-year old child to the child’s mother after taking the child for an overnight visit.

Reed was given permission by the child’s mother, Jenneffer Luke, to take Phoenix for an overnight visitation to a residence in Cleveland, where he said he was staying with friends on Oct. 21. When he failed to return the next day, Ms. Luke contacted him through Facebook and Reed told her that he had been kicked out of the residence in Cleveland and that he had to take the child to Louisiana where he has a girlfriend and family. Reed then deleted his Facebook account. He does not have a phone number.

Ms. Luke did not report the kidnapping to police until Nov. 2, saying that she was told by friends that the issue would be a civil issue and that she would need to contact a lawyer and not police. She was told by an attorney to contact police and reported the issue.



Dalton investigators obtained warrants for his arrest for kidnapping and interference with child custody.

