Corker Says Trump Statements On Attorney General Sessions "Totally Inappropriate"

Friday, November 3, 2017

Senator Bob Corker Friday released the following statement "on the importance of an independent justice system" after reports that President Donald J. Trump refused to rule out firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions if the Department of Justice does not investigate what the president wishes.

“Like me, most Americans hope that our justice system is independent and free of political interference,” said Senator Corker. “President Trump's pressuring of the Justice Department and FBI to pursue cases against his adversaries and calling for punishment before trials take place are totally inappropriate and not only undermine our justice system but erode the American people’s confidence in our institutions.”