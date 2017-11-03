 Saturday, November 4, 2017 63.5°F   fog   Fog

Corker Says Trump Statements On Attorney General Sessions "Totally Inappropriate"

Friday, November 3, 2017

Senator Bob Corker Friday released the following statement "on the importance of an independent justice system" after reports that President Donald J. Trump refused to rule out firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions if the Department of Justice does not investigate what the president wishes. 

“Like me, most Americans hope that our justice system is independent and free of political interference,” said Senator Corker. “President Trump's pressuring of the Justice Department and FBI to pursue cases against his adversaries and calling for punishment before trials take place are totally inappropriate and not only undermine our justice system but erode the American people’s confidence in our institutions.” 

 



November 4, 2017

November 3, 2017

November 3, 2017

Opinion

Chattanooga City Streets Are A Disgrace

Looks like the city of Chattanooga has money for many projects, some are good and some could be put on the back burner.  Most of the roads in Chattanooga have long been on the back burner for far too long.  It's really a disgrace for the citizens and visitors of this city to have to drive on city streets in such poor condition.  However, on the city's behalf, Brainerd ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

The costume that was the run-away winner in the 2017 Halloween Costume Award has just been announced, according to inside sources. This year’s winner was a child who wore a pants suit identical to those Hillary Clinton wore in last year’s presidential race. Actually, the costume wasn’t that great but the message sure was. Somewhere in Iowa, it is now being said, a group of five ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley Holds Off Science Hill For 41-34 Playoff Win

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Bradley Central didn’t want to add to bad numbers in its recent postseason past, so the Bears bore down in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 41-34 Class 6A playoff victory over visiting Science Hill at Bear Stadium before a rather small crowd. This was the Bears’ eighth straight appearance in the postseason, but they had only won two of eight previous games. ... (click for more)

Wilkey Leads Red Bank Past Sequatchie Co., 21-13

Anybody that knows anything about Red Bank football knows the Lions have had a great success running the ball this fall, alternating between Zay Brown and Calvin Jackson. What you might not know is that they have a sophomore quarterback who is also playing pretty good football these days and has been amazingly accurate throwing the pigskin in recent games. Madox Wilkey had ... (click for more)


