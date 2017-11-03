 Friday, November 3, 2017 64.4°F   fog   Fog

Breaking News


Senator Corker Emphasizes Importance Of Independent Justice System

Friday, November 3, 2017

U.S. Senator Bob Corker Friday released the following statement on the importance of an independent justice system after reports that President Donald J. Trump refused to rule out firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions if the Department of Justice does not investigate what the president wishes. 

“Like me, most Americans hope that our justice system is independent and free of political interference,” said Senator Corker. “President Trump's pressuring of the Justice Department and FBI to pursue cases against his adversaries and calling for punishment before trials take place are totally inappropriate and not only undermine our justice system but erode the American people’s confidence in our institutions.” 

 



November 3, 2017

Senator Corker Emphasizes Importance Of Independent Justice System

November 3, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

November 3, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


U.S. Senator Bob Corker Friday released the following statement on the importance of an independent justice system after reports that President Donald J. Trump refused to rule out firing Attorney ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, STEPHEN A  4818 GLENMAR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Senator Corker Emphasizes Importance Of Independent Justice System

U.S. Senator Bob Corker Friday released the following statement on the importance of an independent justice system after reports that President Donald J. Trump refused to rule out firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions if the Department of Justice does not investigate what the president wishes.  “Like me, most Americans hope that our justice system is independent and free ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga City Streets Are A Disgrace

Looks like the city of Chattanooga has money for many projects, some are good and some could be put on the back burner.  Most of the roads in Chattanooga have long been on the back burner for far too long.  It's really a disgrace for the citizens and visitors of this city to have to drive on city streets in such poor condition.  However, on the city's behalf, Brainerd ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Americans Bite Back

The United States will officially celebrate Veteran’s Day on Saturday, Nov. 11, but it appears this year the biggest fireworks will be this Sunday, Nov. 5. A nationwide boycott of all things NFL – from football tickets to networks televising games – has been called for this Sunday. It is in retaliation towards the NFL players flaunting the liberties and freedoms that our armed forces ... (click for more)

Sports

Let The 2017 TSSAA Prep Football Playoffs Begin

The 2017 TSSAA football playoffs begin Friday night in nine classifications and teams start their drives to berths in the championship games on Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. Hamilton County hasn’t produced a state champion since 2010 when Signal Mountain walloped Trinity Christian, 56-28, to win the Class 2A title. Baylor had back-to-back runner-up finishes, losing to Ensworth ... (click for more)

TSSAA Announces Semifinalists For Mr. Football Awards

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, November 27, 2017 , at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 16 th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.  ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors