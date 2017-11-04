 Saturday, November 4, 2017 63.5°F   fog   Fog

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, JONAH KAI 
50 WILLIAMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BARBEE, AMY LYNN 
228 WEST CLOUD SPRINGS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ASSAULT
---
BRADSHAW, AMBER HIXSON 
5781 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROCK, JAMES DAMON 
1207 MAPPLE HILL ROAD LEBANON, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, KALEB MARSHALL 
200 S CENTER ST TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE 
2402 ANTIOCH RD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE 
712 WEST 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE 
1557 DALLAS LAKE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
FUGITIVE FROM FORT OGLETHORPE GA
---
CRONNON, ROBERT BRADLEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072050 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
CRUMBAUGH, CRAIG STEVEN 
74 MCAFEE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE 
1900 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063509 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
DEATS, TRAVIS ARLEN 
707 MANSION CIRCLE MILFORD, 08848 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT 
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ELY, JAMES DEREK 
691 NORTH VARNELL ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FLINT, CHARLES EDWARD 
3403 MARPLE CREEK LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR 
801 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRAYS, BILLY RAY 
1706 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT 
7900 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEMAN, MELISSA R 
7207 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA 
816 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE 
11257 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
HOGUE, JAMES LEWIS 
1907 RANDOLPH ST CHATTANOOGA, 34704 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK 
11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
JONES, KEVIN EUGENE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE, #5 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA)
---
KILGORE, ERIC DAVID 
1252 DUBOSE AVE MONTEAGLE, 37356 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
KILGORE, JAMES T 
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE 
1902 DALTON PIKE S.E. APT A CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR 
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
1403 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
MCINTOSH, MISTY DANIELLE 
1205 A GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00
---
MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE 
4413 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MVUYEKURE, ALEX 
1114 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PICKETT, SAMANTHA CHRISTINE 
7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF POWDER METHA
---
POWELL, CHRISTOPHER IVAN 
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212349 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RAMIREZ-NOLASCO, DANIEL 
1911 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR 
3423 SHADOWLAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SANFORD, STARLIFF FALENTHIA 
4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCHROADER, ERIC THOMAS 
3805 12 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
1805 HAMILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SOMSANITH, SAENGPHET 
323 GREENFIELD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
---
STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY 
306 1//2 DAVIS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SUTTLES, KEUNTE KAYSHAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
TROGLEN, STEVEN BRADLEY 
3241 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
WALKER, AMY GAIL 
392 KING DEN DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ASSAULT
---
WALKER, FAITH ANNE 
625 WOLF BRIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
WARDELL, RICHARD WAYNE 
5982 OLD ROUTE 11 LOT DUBLIN, 24149 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM GILES CO VIRGINIA
---
WATTS, JOHN WESLEY 
6923 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
WILCOX, LELAND DEWEY 
805 WILCOX RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN 
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

