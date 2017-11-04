Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BARBEE, AMY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ASSAULT BRADSHAW, AMBER HIXSON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROCK, JAMES DAMON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/12/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, KALEB MARSHALL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)

FUGITIVE FROM FORT OGLETHORPE GA CRONNON, ROBERT BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 CRUMBAUGH, CRAIG STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/31/1960

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DEATS, TRAVIS ARLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ELY, JAMES DEREK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEMAN, MELISSA R

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/06/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM HOGUE, JAMES LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC JONES, KEVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA) KILGORE, ERIC DAVID

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/12/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING) MCINTOSH, MISTY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00 MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POWELL, CHRISTOPHER IVAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) SANFORD, STARLIFF FALENTHIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCHROADER, ERIC THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/24/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500) SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/19/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

