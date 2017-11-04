Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, JONAH KAI
50 WILLIAMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BARBEE, AMY LYNN
228 WEST CLOUD SPRINGS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ASSAULT
---
BRADSHAW, AMBER HIXSON
5781 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROCK, JAMES DAMON
1207 MAPPLE HILL ROAD LEBANON, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, KALEB MARSHALL
200 S CENTER ST TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE
2402 ANTIOCH RD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
712 WEST 12TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE
1557 DALLAS LAKE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
FUGITIVE FROM FORT OGLETHORPE GA
---
CRONNON, ROBERT BRADLEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072050
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
CRUMBAUGH, CRAIG STEVEN
74 MCAFEE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE
1900 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063509
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
DEATS, TRAVIS ARLEN
707 MANSION CIRCLE MILFORD, 08848
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
ELY, JAMES DEREK
691 NORTH VARNELL ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FLINT, CHARLES EDWARD
3403 MARPLE CREEK LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
801 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRAYS, BILLY RAY
1706 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT
7900 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEMAN, MELISSA R
7207 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA
816 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE
11257 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
---
HOGUE, JAMES LEWIS
1907 RANDOLPH ST CHATTANOOGA, 34704
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
JONES, KEVIN EUGENE
4518 HIXSON PIKE, #5 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA)
---
KILGORE, ERIC DAVID
1252 DUBOSE AVE MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
KILGORE, JAMES T
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE
1902 DALTON PIKE S.E. APT A CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY
1403 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
MCINTOSH, MISTY DANIELLE
1205 A GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00
---
MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE
4413 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MVUYEKURE, ALEX
1114 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PICKETT, SAMANTHA CHRISTINE
7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF POWDER METHA
---
POWELL, CHRISTOPHER IVAN
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212349
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RAMIREZ-NOLASCO, DANIEL
1911 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR
3423 SHADOWLAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SANFORD, STARLIFF FALENTHIA
4309 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCHROADER, ERIC THOMAS
3805 12 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
1805 HAMILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SOMSANITH, SAENGPHET
323 GREENFIELD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
---
STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY
306 1//2 DAVIS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SUTTLES, KEUNTE KAYSHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
TROGLEN, STEVEN BRADLEY
3241 CASTLE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
WALKER, AMY GAIL
392 KING DEN DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ASSAULT
---
WALKER, FAITH ANNE
625 WOLF BRIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
WARDELL, RICHARD WAYNE
5982 OLD ROUTE 11 LOT DUBLIN, 24149
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE FROM GILES CO VIRGINIA
---
WATTS, JOHN WESLEY
6923 BAY CREST LANE HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
WILCOX, LELAND DEWEY
805 WILCOX RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
1806 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|BARBEE, AMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- ASSAULT
|
|BRADSHAW, AMBER HIXSON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROCK, JAMES DAMON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/12/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, KALEB MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|CHAMLEE, JAIDEN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|COPELAND, MORGAN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
- FUGITIVE FROM FORT OGLETHORPE GA
|
|CRONNON, ROBERT BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|
|CRUMBAUGH, CRAIG STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/31/1960
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DEATS, TRAVIS ARLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ELY, JAMES DEREK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HANCOCK, BRANDON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDEMAN, MELISSA R
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/06/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
|
|HOGUE, JAMES LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|JONES, KEVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GEORGIA)
|
|KILGORE, ERIC DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF FIVE OR MORE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|MARSHALL, TERRY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/12/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
|
|MCINTOSH, MISTY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500.00
|
|MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POWELL, CHRISTOPHER IVAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|SANFORD, STARLIFF FALENTHIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SCHROADER, ERIC THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/24/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUTTLES, KEUNTE KAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, AMY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- ASSAULT
|
|WALKER, FAITH ANNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|WARDELL, RICHARD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FROM GILES CO VIRGINIA
|
|WATTS, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/31/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|WILCOX, LELAND DEWEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WINSTON, YOLANDA DESHAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|