 Sunday, November 5, 2017 61.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Evening

Saturday, November 4, 2017
  • - photo by Amy Maxwell
  • - photo by Amy Maxwell
  • - photo by Amy Maxwell

A home in the Dallas Bay area was damaged by fire Saturday evening.

At 7 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 9219 Lakewood Circle (Lakesite subdivision).

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting flames coming through the roof.

Once firefighters were informed no one was home, they conducted an interior attack and found fire in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Damages are unknown at this time.



November 5, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 3, 2017

Corker Says Trump Statements On Attorney General Sessions "Totally Inappropriate"


Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT  947 HOLMES ROAD RINGGOLD, 37412  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JONAH KAI  50 WILLIAMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker Friday released the following statement "on the importance of an independent justice system" after reports that President Donald J. Trump refused to rule out firing Attorney ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT  947 HOLMES ROAD RINGGOLD, 37412  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT UNDER $1,000 --- ALLENDER, WILLIAM LEON  11054 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JONAH KAI  50 WILLIAMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S --- BARBEE, AMY LYNN  228 WEST CLOUD SPRINGS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enough Is Enough

Yes, I am like you, Senator Corker, when it comes to what is necessary for our Constitution, Bill of Rights, and laws to be honored, respected, implemented, sustained, and enforced as the people and our elected representatives in Congress intended as we put them in place over the past 226 years.  Likewise, I expect those elected to high office to carry them out without delay ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Was JFK Killed?

There are three random dates that those of my generation will never scrub from our minds. I’m not talking about our birthdays or Christmas on Dec. 25. Instead, there are three random dates that have defined our lives. The first is Dec. 7 (Pearl Harbor) and the second is 9/11 (when the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda attacked the United States.) The third date is Nov. 22 and every ... (click for more)

Sports

Battered Vols Ease Past Southern Miss 24-10 To Snap 4-Game Skid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee went into Saturday’s homecoming game against Southern Miss in a mess. Coach Butch Jones’ job was on the line and a fifth straight loss could have given athletic director John Currie the go-ahead to cut the cord. Offensive lineman Drew Richmond was injured. Redshirt freshman Devante Brooks started. True freshman offensive lineman Riley Locklear ... (click for more)

GPS, Signal Mountain, CCS State Cross Country Champs

NASHVILLE -- Saturday was a great day for high school cross country teams from Chattanooga as three teams came home with state championships and 25 individuals earned All-State honors by finishing in the top 15 of their respective races. GPS and Signal Mountain were team champions among the girls while the Chattanooga Christian boys were also victorious. Carley Braman was ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors