Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Evening

Saturday, November 4, 2017

A home in the Dallas Bay area was damaged by fire Saturday evening.

At 7 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 9219 Lakewood Circle (Lakesite subdivision).

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting flames coming through the roof.

Once firefighters were informed no one was home, they conducted an interior attack and found fire in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Damages are unknown at this time.