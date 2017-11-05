 Sunday, November 5, 2017 61.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, November 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:

ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT 
947 HOLMES ROAD RINGGOLD, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ALLENDER, WILLIAM LEON 
11054 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
ALLISON, RICHARD KEITH 
109 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
---
AMEY, ANTHONY GEORGE 
4105 DAYTON BLVD APT 404 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BARKER, ZACHARY JAY 
1205 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
---
BEATTY, CHRISTINA LEONA 
81 HARRIS STREET TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
BLACKMON, SAMUEL LEE 
457 DODSON AVE APT 101A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BOYD, DIAMOND DESHALA 
2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
---
BRAMLETT, SHAWN LATTRICE 
101 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE 
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COPPINGER, LLOYD NEAL 
1185 MTN CREEK RD, APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
CRAWLEY, CHRISTINE ANNIE NICOLE 
484 ROCK QUARRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DUNN, CHRISTINE M 
404 WEST GORDON ROSSVILLE, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION(3RD)
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION(2ND)
VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN 
614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772851 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FEAGANS, KENNETH WAYNE 
299 VREELARAND RED BANK, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FUERTES, NATALIE ELAINE 
1685 JET LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
GALLOWAY, TERRY NELSON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
---
GRAVITT, SCOTTIE EDWIN 
1512 SWOPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
---
HALCOMB, ADDIE ELISE 
9549 SMITH MORGAN RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
901 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 374111588 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
HOMBERG, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT 
104 SPARKS ST RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD 
4513 ROGERS RD Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JARMAN, ALAN RAY 
1906 10TH AVE NORTH NASHVILLE, 37208 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR 
4941 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102163 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KING, JOHN ANDREW 
69 LYNNBROCK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEDBETTER, BRYAN KEITH 
302 S DIAGONAL STREET DECHERD, 37324 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEDBETTER, KATHLEEN MAY 
233 SOUTH MAPLE ROAD SHELBYVILLE, 37160 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
LEE, MISO 
9221 LAWFORD WAY APT 208 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MANNING, BRANDON LEE 
126 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE 
7328 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF ICE METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MULLINS, NICHOLAS RAY 
4716 HUNTER TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OWENS, ANTHONY DEWONE 
2202 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER 
4641 DUSTY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
PHINIZEY, FREDRICK PEAVY 
4602 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL ACTS IN THE THE SALE AND HANDLING OF FIRE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROBERTS, EDWARD BROOKE 
128 N. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE 
2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
---
SHAW, ZACHORY GARRETT 
5057 BOYTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
SLATON, TABITHA WILSON 
161 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO. GA)
---
SOLOMAN, DEMETRIUS MONTRELL 
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SWEETON, AUTUMN LEE 
13 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE 
803 EAST 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
VARNER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
660 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
WILLIAMS, RANDY LESLIE 
1712 BENNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WOOLDRIDGE, KEVIN LEE 
113 JOSHUA FARMS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
ALLENDER, WILLIAM LEON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ALLISON, RICHARD KEITH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
BEATTY, CHRISTINA LEONA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BLACKMON, SAMUEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BOYD, DIAMOND DESHALA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
BRAMLETT, SHAWN LATTRICE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/17/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRAWLEY, CHRISTINE ANNIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FUERTES, NATALIE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
GRAVITT, SCOTTIE EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/14/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
HALCOMB, ADDIE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
JARMAN, ALAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KING, JOHN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEDBETTER, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEDBETTER, KATHLEEN MAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)


MANNING, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF ICE METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MULLINS, NICHOLAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/02/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OWENS, ANTHONY DEWONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
PHINIZEY, FREDRICK PEAVY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL ACTS IN THE THE SALE AND HANDLING OF FIRE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROBERTS, EDWARD BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
SHAW, ZACHORY GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/11/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
SLATON, TABITHA WILSON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO. GA)
SOLOMAN, DEMETRIUS MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SWEETON, AUTUMN LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
VARNER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
WILLIAMS, RANDY LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



November 5, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 3, 2017

Corker Says Trump Statements On Attorney General Sessions "Totally Inappropriate"


Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT  947 HOLMES ROAD RINGGOLD, 37412  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JONAH KAI  50 WILLIAMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corker Friday released the following statement "on the importance of an independent justice system" after reports that President Donald J. Trump refused to rule out firing Attorney ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT  947 HOLMES ROAD RINGGOLD, 37412  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT UNDER $1,000 --- ALLENDER, WILLIAM LEON  11054 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, JONAH KAI  50 WILLIAMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S --- BARBEE, AMY LYNN  228 WEST CLOUD SPRINGS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enough Is Enough

Yes, I am like you, Senator Corker, when it comes to what is necessary for our Constitution, Bill of Rights, and laws to be honored, respected, implemented, sustained, and enforced as the people and our elected representatives in Congress intended as we put them in place over the past 226 years.  Likewise, I expect those elected to high office to carry them out without delay ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Was JFK Killed?

There are three random dates that those of my generation will never scrub from our minds. I’m not talking about our birthdays or Christmas on Dec. 25. Instead, there are three random dates that have defined our lives. The first is Dec. 7 (Pearl Harbor) and the second is 9/11 (when the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda attacked the United States.) The third date is Nov. 22 and every ... (click for more)

Sports

Battered Vols Ease Past Southern Miss 24-10 To Snap 4-Game Skid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee went into Saturday’s homecoming game against Southern Miss in a mess. Coach Butch Jones’ job was on the line and a fifth straight loss could have given athletic director John Currie the go-ahead to cut the cord. Offensive lineman Drew Richmond was injured. Redshirt freshman Devante Brooks started. True freshman offensive lineman Riley Locklear ... (click for more)

GPS, Signal Mountain, CCS State Cross Country Champs

NASHVILLE -- Saturday was a great day for high school cross country teams from Chattanooga as three teams came home with state championships and 25 individuals earned All-State honors by finishing in the top 15 of their respective races. GPS and Signal Mountain were team champions among the girls while the Chattanooga Christian boys were also victorious. Carley Braman was ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors