Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, November 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:

ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT

947 HOLMES ROAD RINGGOLD, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

ALLENDER, WILLIAM LEON

11054 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

ALLISON, RICHARD KEITH

109 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 00000

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

---

AMEY, ANTHONY GEORGE

4105 DAYTON BLVD APT 404 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BARKER, ZACHARY JAY

1205 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

---

BEATTY, CHRISTINA LEONA

81 HARRIS STREET TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

BLACKMON, SAMUEL LEE

457 DODSON AVE APT 101A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BOYD, DIAMOND DESHALA

2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

---

BRAMLETT, SHAWN LATTRICE

101 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

COPPINGER, LLOYD NEAL

1185 MTN CREEK RD, APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 78 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

CRAWLEY, CHRISTINE ANNIE NICOLE

484 ROCK QUARRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED

---

CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

DUNN, CHRISTINE M

404 WEST GORDON ROSSVILLE, 37410

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION(3RD)

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION(2ND)

VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAWCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772851Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FEAGANS, KENNETH WAYNE299 VREELARAND RED BANK, 37377Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FUERTES, NATALIE ELAINE1685 JET LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDING---GALLOWAY, TERRY NELSONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARREST---GRAVITT, SCOTTIE EDWIN1512 SWOPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II---HALCOMB, ADDIE ELISE9549 SMITH MORGAN RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500---HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL901 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 374111588Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---HOMBERG, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT104 SPARKS ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD4513 ROGERS RD Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JARMAN, ALAN RAY1906 10TH AVE NORTH NASHVILLE, 37208Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR4941 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102163Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNO PROOF OF INSURANCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KING, JOHN ANDREW69 LYNNBROCK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEDBETTER, BRYAN KEITH302 S DIAGONAL STREET DECHERD, 37324Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LEDBETTER, KATHLEEN MAY233 SOUTH MAPLE ROAD SHELBYVILLE, 37160Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---LEE, MISO9221 LAWFORD WAY APT 208 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MANNING, BRANDON LEE126 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE7328 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF ICE METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MULLINS, NICHOLAS RAY4716 HUNTER TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---OWENS, ANTHONY DEWONE2202 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER4641 DUSTY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Airport PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---PHINIZEY, FREDRICK PEAVY4602 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL ACTS IN THE THE SALE AND HANDLING OF FIRESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ROBERTS, EDWARD BROOKE128 N. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARREST---SHAW, ZACHORY GARRETT5057 BOYTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---SLATON, TABITHA WILSON161 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO. GA)---SOLOMAN, DEMETRIUS MONTRELL3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---SWEETON, AUTUMN LEE13 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE803 EAST 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---VARNER, ASHLEY NICOLE660 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSTEXTING WHILE DRIVING---WILLIAMS, RANDY LESLIE1712 BENNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WOOLDRIDGE, KEVIN LEE113 JOSHUA FARMS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTPUBLIC INTOXICATION

