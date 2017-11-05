Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County:
ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT
947 HOLMES ROAD RINGGOLD, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ALLENDER, WILLIAM LEON
11054 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
ALLISON, RICHARD KEITH
109 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 00000
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
---
AMEY, ANTHONY GEORGE
4105 DAYTON BLVD APT 404 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BARKER, ZACHARY JAY
1205 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
---
BEATTY, CHRISTINA LEONA
81 HARRIS STREET TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
BLACKMON, SAMUEL LEE
457 DODSON AVE APT 101A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BOYD, DIAMOND DESHALA
2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
---
BRAMLETT, SHAWN LATTRICE
101 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COPPINGER, LLOYD NEAL
1185 MTN CREEK RD, APT 503 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
CRAWLEY, CHRISTINE ANNIE NICOLE
484 ROCK QUARRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DUNN, CHRISTINE M
404 WEST GORDON ROSSVILLE, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION(3RD)
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION(2ND)
VIO.
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
614 NORTHERN AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772851
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FEAGANS, KENNETH WAYNE
299 VREELARAND RED BANK, 37377
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FUERTES, NATALIE ELAINE
1685 JET LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
GALLOWAY, TERRY NELSON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
---
GRAVITT, SCOTTIE EDWIN
1512 SWOPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
---
HALCOMB, ADDIE ELISE
9549 SMITH MORGAN RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
901 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 374111588
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
HOMBERG, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
104 SPARKS ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD
4513 ROGERS RD Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JARMAN, ALAN RAY
1906 10TH AVE NORTH NASHVILLE, 37208
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR
4941 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102163
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KING, JOHN ANDREW
69 LYNNBROCK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEDBETTER, BRYAN KEITH
302 S DIAGONAL STREET DECHERD, 37324
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEDBETTER, KATHLEEN MAY
233 SOUTH MAPLE ROAD SHELBYVILLE, 37160
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
LEE, MISO
9221 LAWFORD WAY APT 208 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MANNING, BRANDON LEE
126 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
7328 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF ICE METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MULLINS, NICHOLAS RAY
4716 HUNTER TR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OWENS, ANTHONY DEWONE
2202 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
4641 DUSTY TRAIL LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
PHINIZEY, FREDRICK PEAVY
4602 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL ACTS IN THE THE SALE AND HANDLING OF FIRE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROBERTS, EDWARD BROOKE
128 N. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE
2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
---
SHAW, ZACHORY GARRETT
5057 BOYTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
SLATON, TABITHA WILSON
161 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO. GA)
---
SOLOMAN, DEMETRIUS MONTRELL
3503 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SWEETON, AUTUMN LEE
13 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
803 EAST 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
VARNER, ASHLEY NICOLE
660 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
WILLIAMS, RANDY LESLIE
1712 BENNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WOOLDRIDGE, KEVIN LEE
113 JOSHUA FARMS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ALLENDER, WILLIAM LEON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|ALLISON, RICHARD KEITH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
|
|BEATTY, CHRISTINA LEONA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BLACKMON, SAMUEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, DIAMOND DESHALA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|BRAMLETT, SHAWN LATTRICE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/17/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CRAWLEY, CHRISTINE ANNIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CUMMINGS, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DYKES, ROBERT ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/23/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FUERTES, NATALIE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/30/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|GRAVITT, SCOTTIE EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/14/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
|
|HALCOMB, ADDIE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
|
|HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|JARMAN, ALAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KING, JOHN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEDBETTER, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEDBETTER, KATHLEEN MAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
|
|MANNING, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF ICE METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MULLINS, NICHOLAS RAY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/02/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|OWENS, ANTHONY DEWONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PEREZ, DEBORAH WINTER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|PHINIZEY, FREDRICK PEAVY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL ACTS IN THE THE SALE AND HANDLING OF FIRE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ROBERTS, EDWARD BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
|
|SHAW, ZACHORY GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/11/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
|
|SLATON, TABITHA WILSON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO. GA)
|
|SOLOMAN, DEMETRIUS MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SWEETON, AUTUMN LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|VARNER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|WILLIAMS, RANDY LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|