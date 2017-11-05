Gary Fitch, 37, Critically Injured In Motorcycle Accident Saturday Night

Sunday, November 5, 2017

Gary Fitch, 37, was critically injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

Chattanooga Police responded at 11 p.m. to a traffic crash at 3012 Wilcox Blvd. Officers arrived at the scene to find the driver and the motorcycle on the ground. Mr. Fitch was transported to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS with critical injuries.

CPD traffic investigators determined the motorcycle failed to maintain its lane, left the roadway and was laid down.

The Chattanooga Fire Department also responded to the scene. Officers with the Traffic Division are actively investigating the crash.