Gary Fitch, 37, Critically Injured In Motorcycle Accident Saturday Night

Sunday, November 5, 2017
Gary Fitch, 37, was critically injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 11 p.m. to a traffic crash at 3012 Wilcox Blvd. Officers arrived at the scene to find the driver and the motorcycle on the ground. Mr. Fitch was transported with critical injuries to a local hospital via Hamilton County EMS.
 
CPD traffic investigators determined the motorcycle failed to maintain its lane, left the roadway and was laid down.
 
The Chattanooga Fire Department also responded to the scene. Officers with the Traffic Division are actively investigating the crash.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Evening

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report for Hamilton County: ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT  947 HOLMES ROAD RINGGOLD, 37412  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge THEFT UNDER $1,000 --- ALLENDER, WILLIAM LEON  11054 DAVENPORT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Evening

A home in the Dallas Bay area was damaged by fire Saturday evening. At  7 p.m., a  neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 9219 Lakewood Circle (Lakesite subdivision). Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting flames coming through the roof. Once firefighters were informed no one was home, they conducted

Enough Is Enough

Yes, I am like you, Senator Corker, when it comes to what is necessary for our Constitution, Bill of Rights, and laws to be honored, respected, implemented, sustained, and enforced as the people and our elected representatives in Congress intended as we put them in place over the past 226 years.  Likewise, I expect those elected to high office to carry them out without delay

Roy Exum: How Was JFK Killed?

There are three random dates that those of my generation will never scrub from our minds. I'm not talking about our birthdays or Christmas on Dec. 25. Instead, there are three random dates that have defined our lives. The first is Dec. 7 (Pearl Harbor) and the second is 9/11 (when the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda attacked the United States.) The third date is Nov. 22 and every

Battered Vols Ease Past Southern Miss 24-10 To Snap 4-Game Skid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee went into Saturday's homecoming game against Southern Miss in a mess. Coach Butch Jones' job was on the line and a fifth straight loss could have given athletic director John Currie the go-ahead to cut the cord. Offensive lineman Drew Richmond was injured. Redshirt freshman Devante Brooks started. True freshman offensive lineman Riley Locklear

GPS, Signal Mountain, CCS State Cross Country Champs

NASHVILLE -- Saturday was a great day for high school cross country teams from Chattanooga as three teams came home with state championships and 25 individuals earned All-State honors by finishing in the top 15 of their respective races. GPS and Signal Mountain were team champions among the girls while the Chattanooga Christian boys were also victorious. Carley Braman was


