Small Fire Forces Evacuation Of Logan's Roadhouse In Lookout Valley

Sunday, November 5, 2017

A small fire caused the evacuation of Logan's Roadhouse in Lookout Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to the fire shortly before 3 p.m. at 3592 Cummings Highway

Battalion Chief Chris Willmore said the fire was located in the hood system over the grill. Firefighters put the fire out quickly, preventing any serious damage to the structure. The dollar loss was estimated at $2,000.





Chief Willmore said everyone evacuated quickly when the smoke alarm activated. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant was expected to be closed through at least the first part of Monday .