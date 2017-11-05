Jamaal Mayes, Who Was Convicted Of Prior Killing, Is Charged With Murder Of Willie Bacon On Baldwin Street

Sunday, November 5, 2017

A man who was previously convicted of murder has been arrested in the killing of 39-year-old Willie Bacon on Baldwin Street on Sunday night.

Jamaal Mayes is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police found Bacon lying on his back in the roadway suffering from a single gunshot to the chest.

Police said a witness told them that Mayes came to their residence and began to brag about shooting someone near the Community Kitchen.

The witness said Mayes displayed the gun that he used and gave her the spent shell casing. The witness turned that over to police.

Mayes was taken into custody at 754 West 12th Street Court.

Police said Mayes voluntarily admitted to shooting Bacon due to an unpaid loan.

He said Bacon had a large knife. However, police did not find a knife near or on the victim.

"I'm very proud of the CPD Officers and Investigators who quickly located and arrested the suspect in this case," said CPD Chief David Roddy. "I also want to acknowledge and thank the community members who contacted officers with information that ultimately led to the arrest of Jamaal Mayes. Our city will be a safer place when we all work together."

Chattanooga Police said the fire department was called to the 1000 block of Baldwin Street on a report that someone was unconscious.

It was discovered that the victim had been shot.

The victim died at the scene.

Police earlier said they located a person of interest in the case and conducted an interview.

Mayes was convicted in the June 2003 murder and robbery of Charles Porter, whose body was found on railroad tracks at Shipp Avenue in Alton Park.

He had been shot once in the head and twice in the arm.

Two people who were caught with items belonging to the victim said Mayes was the shooter.

Mayes was given concurrent sentences of 12 and 15 years after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.