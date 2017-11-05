 Monday, November 6, 2017 65.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Man Dies After Being Shot On Baldwin Street

Sunday, November 5, 2017

A man was shot and killed on Baldwin Street on Sunday night.

Chattanooga Police said the fire department was called to the 1000 block of Baldwin Street on a report that someone was unconscious.

It was discovered that the victim had been shot.

The victim died at the scene.



Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Whitfield To Use Facebook To Urge Citizens To Vote For Transportation Sales Tax

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, IAN RICHARD  5824 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151245  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS  2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Whitfield To Use Facebook To Urge Citizens To Vote For Transportation Sales Tax

Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield will take to Facebook Monday to explain and respond to questions concerning the upcoming Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) vote.   Commissioner Whitfield will hold a "Facebook Live" session at  6 p.m.  on the Walker County Government's official Facebook page. Along with explaining ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enough Is Enough

Yes, I am like you, Senator Corker, when it comes to what is necessary for our Constitution, Bill of Rights, and laws to be honored, respected, implemented, sustained, and enforced as the people and our elected representatives in Congress intended as we put them in place over the past 226 years.  Likewise, I expect those elected to high office to carry them out without delay ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Impeach Trump

If you’ll reach over and grab that black book on the bedside table, you can turn to Proverbs 6:16-19 and learn about abominations. Back when you were a kid you learned an abomination was a word depicting “a feeling of hatred,” or, perhaps better put, “a thing that causes disgust or hatred.” The passage in Proverbs reads, “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable ... (click for more)

Sports

Battered Vols Ease Past Southern Miss 24-10 To Snap 4-Game Skid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee went into Saturday’s homecoming game against Southern Miss in a mess. Coach Butch Jones’ job was on the line and a fifth straight loss could have given athletic director John Currie the go-ahead to cut the cord. Offensive lineman Drew Richmond was injured. Redshirt freshman Devante Brooks started. True freshman offensive lineman Riley Locklear ... (click for more)

GPS, Signal Mountain, CCS State Cross Country Champs

NASHVILLE -- Saturday was a great day for high school cross country teams from Chattanooga as three teams came home with state championships and 25 individuals earned All-State honors by finishing in the top 15 of their respective races. GPS and Signal Mountain were team champions among the girls while the Chattanooga Christian boys were also victorious. Carley Braman was ... (click for more)


