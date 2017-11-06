Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, November 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, IAN RICHARD

5824 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151245

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS

2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BAILEY, JASON LAMAR

5514 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

BENN, LATANIA G

919 ARCADIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BENNETT, CHASE CORIN

381 MOONLIGHT DR CLOUDLAND, 30731

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON

4925 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CARDEN, ANDRIA S

9327 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLEMENTS, LUKE SHANNON

400 BRALIFF COURT ORLANDO, 32824

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

COOK, BENJAMIN DOUGLAS

6123 SHIRLY POND RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COOLEY, SHANNON DARRIONTAE

1703 BAILEY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CRONON, MATTHEW CONRAD

116 SINGLE VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REED

5112 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

---

DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE

3220 GLEASON DRIVE APT 65 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

VIO.

DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)UNSIGNED REGISTRATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD107 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5---GASS, RODNEY JAMES1092 KEYS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GEIGER, VENUS LACHASKA1225 HOSEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY317 GWEN ROAD WILDWOOD, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKEDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---GRIBBLE, BRADLEY SCOTT28 VIRGINIA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HALE, BRANDON SHANE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT R312 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---HAMPTON, RHONDA LAVET2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---HARDEMAN, JEREMY KEITH7207 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 34721Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAYES, JAMES ALLEN620 16TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114503Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HAYWORTH, BURLESS EUGENE1205 MCBRYON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR1716 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063523Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)---JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN1512 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063156Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JONES, SHATERIA NICOLE804 BALES CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KEFFER, ANGELIQUE NICOLE9322 BRANFORD DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KELLEY, HEATHER BRIANN86 SHADY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LANE, JAMES107 MCALLISTER LANE RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---LANE, MICHELLE704 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---LYONS, JOSEPH RICHARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MINES, MADISON B3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE71 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)---PEELS, JASON ALLAN1383 MERCER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POSEY, THOMAS LEE8428 DUNNHILL LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR209 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---ROBINSON, SCOTTIE LEE2590 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMUFFLER LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOROPEN CONTAINER LAW---SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SIMS, JOEL E1711 SMALL ST E.RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SMITH, OWEN LEBRON5141 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---SOTO-ARREOLA, BALTAZAR3215 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---STEPHENS, JOSEPH WILLIAM64 TEA ROSE LANE RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TERRELL, LESTER BURNETT4222 WEST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WALKER, GREGORY2501 S MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WASSON, DESMON J3807 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WHALEY, DAVID M1897 BALDWIN CAPE RD NEW MARKET, 37820Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WHITE, ROBERT LEE2817 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

Here are the mug shots:

