Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ALLEN, IAN RICHARD
5824 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151245
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS
2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BAILEY, JASON LAMAR
5514 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BENN, LATANIA G
919 ARCADIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENNETT, CHASE CORIN
381 MOONLIGHT DR CLOUDLAND, 30731
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON
4925 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARDEN, ANDRIA S
9327 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLEMENTS, LUKE SHANNON
400 BRALIFF COURT ORLANDO, 32824
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COOK, BENJAMIN DOUGLAS
6123 SHIRLY POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COOLEY, SHANNON DARRIONTAE
1703 BAILEY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRONON, MATTHEW CONRAD
116 SINGLE VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REED
5112 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE
3220 GLEASON DRIVE APT 65 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
VIO.
DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
107 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
GASS, RODNEY JAMES
1092 KEYS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GEIGER, VENUS LACHASKA
1225 HOSEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY
317 GWEN ROAD WILDWOOD, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
GRIBBLE, BRADLEY SCOTT
28 VIRGINIA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALE, BRANDON SHANE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT R312 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
HAMPTON, RHONDA LAVET
2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARDEMAN, JEREMY KEITH
7207 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 34721
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAYES, JAMES ALLEN
620 16TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114503
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HAYWORTH, BURLESS EUGENE
1205 MCBRYON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR
1716 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063523
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN
1512 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063156
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, SHATERIA NICOLE
804 BALES CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KEFFER, ANGELIQUE NICOLE
9322 BRANFORD DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KELLEY, HEATHER BRIANN
86 SHADY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LANE, JAMES
107 MCALLISTER LANE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
LANE, MICHELLE
704 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
LYONS, JOSEPH RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MINES, MADISON B
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE
71 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
PEELS, JASON ALLAN
1383 MERCER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSEY, THOMAS LEE
8428 DUNNHILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
209 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
ROBINSON, SCOTTIE LEE
2590 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN
171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMS, JOEL E
1711 SMALL ST E.RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, OWEN LEBRON
5141 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
SOTO-ARREOLA, BALTAZAR
3215 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
STEPHENS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
64 TEA ROSE LANE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TERRELL, LESTER BURNETT
4222 WEST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALKER, GREGORY
2501 S MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASSON, DESMON J
3807 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
WHALEY, DAVID M
1897 BALDWIN CAPE RD NEW MARKET, 37820
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITE, ROBERT LEE
2817 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)
