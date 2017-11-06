 Monday, November 6, 2017 65.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, November 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALLEN, IAN RICHARD 
5824 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374151245 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ASHLEY, JOHN TRAVIS 
2626 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BAILEY, JASON LAMAR 
5514 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
BENN, LATANIA G 
919 ARCADIA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENNETT, CHASE CORIN 
381 MOONLIGHT DR CLOUDLAND, 30731 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON 
4925 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CARDEN, ANDRIA S 
9327 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLEMENTS, LUKE SHANNON 
400 BRALIFF COURT ORLANDO, 32824 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COOK, BENJAMIN DOUGLAS 
6123 SHIRLY POND RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COOLEY, SHANNON DARRIONTAE 
1703 BAILEY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CRONON, MATTHEW CONRAD 
116 SINGLE VIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DELASHMITT, DUSTIN REED 
5112 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE 
3220 GLEASON DRIVE APT 65 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
VIO.

DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD 
107 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $5
---
GASS, RODNEY JAMES 
1092 KEYS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GEIGER, VENUS LACHASKA 
1225 HOSEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
GRAHAM, DAVID CLAY 
317 GWEN ROAD WILDWOOD, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
GRIBBLE, BRADLEY SCOTT 
28 VIRGINIA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HALE, BRANDON SHANE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT R312 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
HAMPTON, RHONDA LAVET 
2011 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARDEMAN, JEREMY KEITH 
7207 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 34721 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAYES, JAMES ALLEN 
620 16TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114503 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HAYWORTH, BURLESS EUGENE 
1205 MCBRYON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUGHES, DEMETRIUS LAMAR 
1716 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063523 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN 
1512 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063156 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JONES, SHATERIA NICOLE 
804 BALES CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KEFFER, ANGELIQUE NICOLE 
9322 BRANFORD DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KELLEY, HEATHER BRIANN 
86 SHADY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LANE, JAMES 
107 MCALLISTER LANE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
LANE, MICHELLE 
704 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
LYONS, JOSEPH RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCCORMICK, DYLAN ANDREW 
2462 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MINES, MADISON B 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PATTERSON, WHITNEY GABRIELLE 
71 SPRING MEADOWS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
---
PEELS, JASON ALLAN 
1383 MERCER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POSEY, THOMAS LEE 
8428 DUNNHILL LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR 
209 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
ROBINSON, SCOTTIE LEE 
2590 BLYTHE FERRY LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN 
171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SIMS, JOEL E 
1711 SMALL ST E.RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SMITH, OWEN LEBRON 
5141 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
SOTO-ARREOLA, BALTAZAR 
3215 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
STEPHENS, JOSEPH WILLIAM 
64 TEA ROSE LANE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TERRELL, LESTER BURNETT 
4222 WEST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WALKER, GREGORY 
2501 S MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WASSON, DESMON J 
3807 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
WHALEY, DAVID M 
1897 BALDWIN CAPE RD NEW MARKET, 37820 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WHITE, ROBERT LEE 
2817 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

