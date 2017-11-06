 Monday, November 6, 2017 68.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Senator Jim Tracy Accepts Trump Appointment As State Director For Rural Development, Resigns Seat

Monday, November 6, 2017

Senator Jim Tracy (R-Shelbyville) Monday announced he has resigned as senator of the 14th District and speaker pro tempore of the Senate effective immediately. President Donald Trump appointed Senator Tracy to the position of Tennessee State Director for Rural Development late Friday. Senator Tracy has accepted the appointment and under the Tennessee Constitution is required to relinquish his Senate seat. 

"Serving the people of the 14th Senatorial District has been the honor of my lifetime," said Senator Tracy. "I'm proud of my record over the past 13 years and thankful for the many friendships I've made along the way. 

"It has been a tremendous journey. I was grateful to be able to help my friend former Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey build our majority in the Senate to put conservative ideas into action. And I was beyond honored to serve in leadership as Lt. Governor McNally's speaker pro tempore. 

"Trena and I have been truly blessed to serve the people of the 14th District. I am excited to continue my public service promoting and strengthening Tennessee's and rural areas. This is a great opportunity to serve my nation and my state doing something I am truly passionate about. I look forward to working with Secretary Perdue to make a difference in rural Tennessee."

The appointment will place Senator Tracy within the United States Department of Agriculture where he will continue to improve the economy and the quality of life for rural Tennesseans. 

"This is a great loss for the Senate but a big win for Tennessee agriculture," said Lt. Governor Randy McNally. "Jim Tracy has been integral to the success we have had as a Senate and as a state. Since his election in 2004, he has been right in the middle of the Republican revolution in Tennessee as we cut taxes, reduced spending and made state government more transparent and efficient.

"Jim has always been a fierce advocate for his constituents. He served the Senate well as Senate Transportation Chairman and distinguished himself in the high-ranking post of Speaker Pro Tempore. I know he will continue to excel in this new position as he continues to promote excellence serving our rural areas." 

USDA Rural Development promotes economic development in rural areas through loans, grants and loan guarantees to help create jobs create jobs and strengthen rural economies with an emphasis to assist areas of persistent poverty. 

Senator Tracy was first elected to the state Senate in 2004. He most recently served as the Senate speaker pro tempore and formerly served as chairman of the Senate's Transportation and Safety Committee. 

Senator Tracy's resignation from the Senate will trigger a special election in District 14. The date of the special election will be determined by the governor. 

 Murfreesboro business man and former owner of Reeves-Sain Family of Medical Services, Shane Reeves, said he intends to run as a Republican candidate for the 14th State Senatorial District.

 

“I want to personally thank Senator Jim Tracy for his years of service to the middle Tennessee community,” said Mr. Reeves. “His legacy of growing business and supporting rural Tennessee will continue through his well-chosen appointment as State Director for Rural Development.”

 



November 6, 2017

Man Who Was Shot By Business Owner On E. Main At First Gave Fake Name To Police

November 6, 2017

Vehicular Homicide Charge Dismissed Against Ambulance Driver In Case In Which Patient Died

November 6, 2017

Senator Jim Tracy Accepts Trump Appointment As State Director For Rural Development, Resigns Seat


Police said a man who was shot by the business/home owner on E. Main Street on Oct. 22 gave a false name at first, but it was learned through fingerprints that he is a local man with an extensive ... (click for more)

Crystin Keys, the ambulance driver for Puckett EMS in the June 16, 2017 accident in which the patient in transport died, on Monday entered a guilty plea to settle all criminal charges.   ... (click for more)

Senator Jim Tracy (R-Shelbyville) Monday announced he has resigned as senator of the 14th District and speaker pro tempore of the Senate effective immediately. President Donald Trump appointed ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Who Was Shot By Business Owner On E. Main At First Gave Fake Name To Police

Police said a man who was shot by the business/home owner on E. Main Street on Oct. 22 gave a false name at first, but it was learned through fingerprints that he is a local man with an extensive criminal record. Robert Fitzgerald Brown, 36, of 2509 Chamberlain Ave., is charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft of property and criminal impersonation. ... (click for more)

Vehicular Homicide Charge Dismissed Against Ambulance Driver In Case In Which Patient Died

Crystin Keys, the ambulance driver for Puckett EMS in the June 16, 2017 accident in which the patient in transport died, on Monday entered a guilty plea to settle all criminal charges.   Ms. Keys appeared in the Floyd County Superior Court in Rome.   She was charged with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.  The case was settled with her plea ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Has Happened To Us?

I am writing this from my reflections of a child of the fifties and sixties because I am hurt and dismayed from the events surrounding us today. The church shooting in Texas yesterday brought me to tears and I just wondered what has happened to us. Of course, there was bad things I remember from growing up during that time. I remember hiding under our seats during drills for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Impeach Trump

If you’ll reach over and grab that black book on the bedside table, you can turn to Proverbs 6:16-19 and learn about abominations. Back when you were a kid you learned an abomination was a word depicting “a feeling of hatred,” or, perhaps better put, “a thing that causes disgust or hatred.” The passage in Proverbs reads, “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Berry, Smith, Williams To Miss Rest Of The Season

Tennessee coach Butch Jones held his weekly press conference on Monday and one of the first subjects discussed was the Vols’ injury situation after a 24-10 win over Southern Miss snapped a four-game losing streak. Starting with players who will miss the rest of this season: All-America kick return special Evan Berry. He was injured in the Georgia Tech game, missed the ... (click for more)

Hamilton Heights Preps For Season With Revamped Roster

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Hawks released their varsity basketball schedule for the 2016-2017 season on Monday. The Hawks kick off the regular season by hosting the annual Hawks Havoc on Nov. 17-18. This year’s event will be held in the intimate home gym of the Hawks. Tickets will be pre-sold and are available in the school of ? ce or on the school ’ s website at ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors