Man Who Was Shot By Business Owner On E. Main At First Gave Fake Name To Police

Monday, November 6, 2017

Police said a man who was shot by the business/home owner on E. Main Street on Oct. 22 gave a false name at first, but it was learned through fingerprints that he is a local man with an extensive criminal record.

Robert Fitzgerald Brown, 36, of 2509 Chamberlain Ave., is charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft of property and criminal impersonation.

In an incident at 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 2415 E. Main. An officer located Brown at the intersection of E. Main and South Watkins Street. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left chest.

Brown was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he gave his name as Jason Hines. It turns out that Jason Hines is serving time in prison.

Police interviewed Paul Ault, who lives in an apartment at his business. He said he was sleeping when his neighbor tapped on his window and said someone had broken into the business and was now in the office.

The wife of Mr. Ault called 911.

Mr. Ault then picked up his .38 revolver next to his bed. He approached the burglar in a bay area next to his office, finding the man carrying his TV set. He said the man refused an order to put down the TV. He said the man did so after he fired a shot into the ceiling.

He said the intruder then ran out the door into a fenced-in lot connected to the business. He said he then fired two shots toward the burglar, who jumped over a six-foot locked gate.

No charges were filed against Mr. Ault.

Brown has faced a number of burglary, theft, drug and driving charges.

After picking up an aggravated robbery charge, he was given an eight-year suspended prison sentence in 2008.