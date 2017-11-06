 Monday, November 6, 2017 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Who Was Shot By Business Owner On E. Main At First Gave Fake Name To Police

Monday, November 6, 2017
Robert Fitzgerald Brown
Robert Fitzgerald Brown

Police said a man who was shot by the business/home owner on E. Main Street on Oct. 22 gave a false name at first, but it was learned through fingerprints that he is a local man with an extensive criminal record.

Robert Fitzgerald Brown, 36, of 2509 Chamberlain Ave., is charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft of property and criminal impersonation.

In an incident at 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 2415 E. Main. An officer located Brown at the intersection of E. Main and South Watkins Street. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left chest.

Brown was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he gave his name as Jason Hines. It turns out that Jason Hines is serving time in prison.

Police interviewed Paul Ault, who lives in an apartment at his business. He said he was sleeping when his neighbor tapped on his window and said someone had broken into the business and was now in the office.

The wife of Mr. Ault called 911.

Mr. Ault then picked up his .38 revolver next to his bed. He approached the burglar in a bay area next to his office, finding the man carrying his TV set. He said the man refused an order to put down the TV. He said the man did so after he fired a shot into the ceiling.

He said the intruder then ran out the door into a fenced-in lot connected to the business. He said he then fired two shots toward the burglar, who jumped over a six-foot locked gate.

No charges were filed against Mr. Ault.

Brown has faced a number of burglary, theft, drug and driving charges.

After picking up an aggravated robbery charge, he was given an eight-year suspended prison sentence in 2008.



November 6, 2017

Man Who Was Shot By Business Owner On E. Main At First Gave Fake Name To Police

November 6, 2017

Vehicular Homicide Charge Dismissed Against Ambulance Driver In Case In Which Patient Died

November 6, 2017

Senator Jim Tracy Accepts Trump Appointment As State Director For Rural Development, Resigns Seat


Police said a man who was shot by the business/home owner on E. Main Street on Oct. 22 gave a false name at first, but it was learned through fingerprints that he is a local man with an extensive ... (click for more)

Crystin Keys, the ambulance driver for Puckett EMS in the June 16, 2017 accident in which the patient in transport died, on Monday entered a guilty plea to settle all criminal charges.   ... (click for more)

Senator Jim Tracy (R-Shelbyville) Monday announced he has resigned as senator of the 14th District and speaker pro tempore of the Senate effective immediately. President Donald Trump appointed ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Who Was Shot By Business Owner On E. Main At First Gave Fake Name To Police

Police said a man who was shot by the business/home owner on E. Main Street on Oct. 22 gave a false name at first, but it was learned through fingerprints that he is a local man with an extensive criminal record. Robert Fitzgerald Brown, 36, of 2509 Chamberlain Ave., is charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft of property and criminal impersonation. ... (click for more)

Vehicular Homicide Charge Dismissed Against Ambulance Driver In Case In Which Patient Died

Crystin Keys, the ambulance driver for Puckett EMS in the June 16, 2017 accident in which the patient in transport died, on Monday entered a guilty plea to settle all criminal charges.   Ms. Keys appeared in the Floyd County Superior Court in Rome.   She was charged with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.  The case was settled with her plea ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Has Happened To Us?

I am writing this from my reflections of a child of the fifties and sixties because I am hurt and dismayed from the events surrounding us today. The church shooting in Texas yesterday brought me to tears and I just wondered what has happened to us. Of course, there was bad things I remember from growing up during that time. I remember hiding under our seats during drills for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Impeach Trump

If you’ll reach over and grab that black book on the bedside table, you can turn to Proverbs 6:16-19 and learn about abominations. Back when you were a kid you learned an abomination was a word depicting “a feeling of hatred,” or, perhaps better put, “a thing that causes disgust or hatred.” The passage in Proverbs reads, “There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Berry, Smith, Williams To Miss Rest Of The Season

Tennessee coach Butch Jones held his weekly press conference on Monday and one of the first subjects discussed was the Vols’ injury situation after a 24-10 win over Southern Miss snapped a four-game losing streak. Starting with players who will miss the rest of this season: All-America kick return special Evan Berry. He was injured in the Georgia Tech game, missed the ... (click for more)

Hamilton Heights Preps For Season With Revamped Roster

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Hawks released their varsity basketball schedule for the 2016-2017 season on Monday. The Hawks kick off the regular season by hosting the annual Hawks Havoc on Nov. 17-18. This year’s event will be held in the intimate home gym of the Hawks. Tickets will be pre-sold and are available in the school of ? ce or on the school ’ s website at ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors