Juvenile Shot In East Ridge Sunday Night

Monday, November 6, 2017

A juvenile was shot Sunday night in East Ridge.

Chattanooga Police Officers along with East Ridge Police Officers responded at 8:59 p.m. to 4200 Ringgold Road on a person shot call. Upon arrival, Chattanooga & East Ridge Police located a shooting victim at the Ringgold Road location. The victim was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

After speaking with the victim, CPD investigators determined the location of the shooting to be in the 100 block of McBrien Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Memorial EMS.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.