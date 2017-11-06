Firefighters Head Off Apartment Fire At Lake Resort Drive

Monday, November 6, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters headed off an apartment fire on Lake Resort Drive on Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., units responded to a kitchen fire at Marina Pointe Apartments. Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton was first on the scene, reporting heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the top floor of the four-story apartment building. The resident told firefighters that he had the fire out, but it continued to re-ignite.





Firefighters with Squad 11 arrived moments later and used portable fire extinguishers to completely extinguish the flames.

Chief Hampton said most of the fire damage was contained to the top of the stove and microwave. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire will be ruled accidental.

Fortunately, the occupants did have renters insurance.