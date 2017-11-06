 Monday, November 6, 2017 66.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department Puts Out Fire At House On Apple Street

Monday, November 6, 2017

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department made a quick stop on a house fire on Monday afternoon.

At 4:50 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 1701 Apple St. Dallas Bay arrived on the scene and conducted an interior attack since no one was home. Firefighters found fire in two separate rooms of the house.

No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for potential injuries to the firefighters. Damages are listed at $3,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.



