Drivers’ License Stations To Be Closed On Friday For Software Update

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

The County Clerk's office will be open during normal office hours on Friday, while all state drivers’ license stations will be closed Friday and reopen Monday morning. According to the Tennessee Department of Safety the closure will enable a major driver’s license software update.

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said, "The State's weekend closure will not affect County Clerk services other than driver's license renewals and duplicates. During this period renewing a vehicle registration, receiving title applications, issuing a marriage license and other County Clerk services will be available at the courthouse and the Bonny Oaks locations.

