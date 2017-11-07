Bryan Williamson, 27, Shot On Shepherd Road Monday Evening

Bryan Williamson, 27, was shot Monday evening.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 7:44 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 2100 block of Shepherd Road. Upon arriva,l CPD patrol officers located Williamson inside the Shepherd Recreation Center. He advised police he ran to that location to seek assistance.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to local hospital via Hamilton County EMS.He stated to police he was walking along Shepherd Road when an unknown suspect shot him.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident.