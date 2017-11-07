 Tuesday, November 7, 2017 66.7°F   rain   Light Rain

Catoosa County Arrest Report For Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Click here for the Catoosa County arrest report for Oct. 27-Nov. 2.


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Bryan Williamson, 27, Shot On Shepherd Road Monday Evening


Bryan Williamson, 27, was shot Monday evening.   Chattanooga Police officers responded at 7:44 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 2100 block of Shepherd Road. Upon arriva,l CPD ... (click for more)


Opinion

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Focus On The ‘Perp’

In the past 17 months the United States has witnessed three of the worst mass shootings in our history. The Orlando Pulse massacre killed 49 and wounded 58 in June of 2016. Then the Las Vegas attack this summer saw 58 more killed and so many wounded a final tally has yet to be given. And then on this Sunday morning past, in Sutherland Springs,Texas (30 miles outside of San Antonio) ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Berry, Smith, Williams To Miss Rest Of The Season

Tennessee coach Butch Jones held his weekly press conference on Monday and one of the first subjects discussed was the Vols’ injury situation after a 24-10 win over Southern Miss snapped a four-game losing streak. Starting with players who will miss the rest of this season: All-America kick return special Evan Berry. He was injured in the Georgia Tech game, missed the ... (click for more)

Hamilton Heights Preps For Season With Revamped Roster

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Hawks released their varsity basketball schedule for the 2016-2017 season on Monday. The Hawks kick off the regular season by hosting the annual Hawks Havoc on Nov. 17-18. This year’s event will be held in the intimate home gym of the Hawks. Tickets will be pre-sold and are available in the school of ? ce or on the school ’ s website at ... (click for more)


