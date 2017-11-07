Senator David Perdue Discusses President Trump’s Asia Trip On CNN

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Senator David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke with Alisyn Camerota on CNN’s New Day about the recent tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Tx., and President Trump’s trip to Asia aimed at strengthening partnerships with these countries to denuclearize North Korea.

Answers From Air Force: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families in Texas, like they did in Nevada and earlier events. We want some answers. I agree with Senator McCain. We ought to find out what happened in the Air Force and why this information was not fed into the database. There are things we need to know and learn from.”

Non-Kinetic Solutions: “First of all this is a president engaging with the rest of the world after eight years of disengagement. He has developed a consensus of support on North Korea and opening doors for a non-kinetic solution. We have to find a way to get through here.”

Direct Talks With North Korea: “President Trump has intimated both publicly and privately that this would be in the cards. I'm convinced, though, that this is in the best interest of China and the United States to get together and find a common solution. I'm also excited that President Trump is intimating that he wants to talk to President Putin about this as well. Russia plays a major part in this.”