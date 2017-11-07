 Tuesday, November 7, 2017 69.8°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Senator David Perdue Discusses President Trump’s Asia Trip On CNN

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Senator David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke with Alisyn Camerota on CNN’s New Day about the recent tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Tx., and President Trump’s trip to Asia aimed at strengthening partnerships with these countries to denuclearize North Korea.

Answers From Air Force: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families in Texas, like they did in Nevada and earlier events.

We want some answers. I agree with Senator McCain. We ought to find out what happened in the Air Force and why this information was not fed into the database. There are things we need to know and learn from.”

Non-Kinetic Solutions: “First of all this is a president engaging with the rest of the world after eight years of disengagement. He has developed a consensus of support on North Korea and opening doors for a non-kinetic solution. We have to find a way to get through here.”

Direct Talks With North Korea: “President Trump has intimated both publicly and privately that this would be in the cards. I'm convinced, though, that this is in the best interest of China and the United States to get together and find a common solution. I'm also excited that President Trump is intimating that he wants to talk to President Putin about this as well. Russia plays a major part in this.”



November 7, 2017

Home Destroyed By Fire In Red Bank Tuesday Morning

November 7, 2017

Senator David Perdue Discusses President Trump’s Asia Trip On CNN

November 7, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The American Red Cross will be assisting a Red Bank resident with her emergency needs after fire destroyed her home Tuesday morning. At  10:15 a.m. , a 911 call was made reporting ... (click for more)

Senator David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke with Alisyn Camerota on CNN’s  New Day  about the recent tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Tx., and ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)


Breaking News

Home Destroyed By Fire In Red Bank Tuesday Morning

The American Red Cross will be assisting a Red Bank resident with her emergency needs after fire destroyed her home Tuesday morning. At  10:15 a.m. , a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 128 Goodson Ave. The Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting fire showing in the back of the home and pouring out the front door. ... (click for more)

Senator David Perdue Discusses President Trump’s Asia Trip On CNN

Senator David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke with Alisyn Camerota on CNN’s  New Day  about the recent tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Tx., and President Trump’s trip to Asia aimed at strengthening partnerships with these countries to denuclearize North Korea. Answers From Air Force:  “Our thoughts and prayers go out to ... (click for more)

Opinion

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Focus On The ‘Perp’

In the past 17 months the United States has witnessed three of the worst mass shootings in our history. The Orlando Pulse massacre killed 49 and wounded 58 in June of 2016. Then the Las Vegas attack this summer saw 58 more killed and so many wounded a final tally has yet to be given. And then on this Sunday morning past, in Sutherland Springs,Texas (30 miles outside of San Antonio) ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Berry, Smith, Williams To Miss Rest Of The Season

Tennessee coach Butch Jones held his weekly press conference on Monday and one of the first subjects discussed was the Vols’ injury situation after a 24-10 win over Southern Miss snapped a four-game losing streak. Starting with players who will miss the rest of this season: All-America kick return special Evan Berry. He was injured in the Georgia Tech game, missed the ... (click for more)

Hamilton Heights Preps For Season With Revamped Roster

Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Hawks released their varsity basketball schedule for the 2016-2017 season on Monday. The Hawks kick off the regular season by hosting the annual Hawks Havoc on Nov. 17-18. This year’s event will be held in the intimate home gym of the Hawks. Tickets will be pre-sold and are available in the school of ? ce or on the school ’ s website at ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors