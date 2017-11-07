Home Destroyed By Fire In Red Bank Tuesday Morning

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

The American Red Cross will be assisting a Red Bank resident with her emergency needs after fire destroyed her home Tuesday morning.

At 10:15 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 128 Goodson Ave. The Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting fire showing in the back of the home and pouring out the front door. A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower.

The Hamilton County Office of EMA, Signal Mountain FD and Dallas Bay VFD personnel responded to the scene. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire but significant fire and smoke damage destroyed the home.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.

Fire officials reported the resident was home and reported she smelled something burning and found the back of the house on fire.

Red Bank Fire officials reported the fire to be accidental and started in a back room of the rental home. Damages are listed at $61,000. The renter did not have rental insurance.

The American Red Cross will assisting with her immediate needs.