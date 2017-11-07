 Tuesday, November 7, 2017 65.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Multiple 911 Centers Experience Call Misroutes Across The State; Issue Is Quickly Resolved

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District reports that the problem of 911 calls being misrouted to other 911 call centers around the state has been resolved. 

“By all indication it appears that this issue has been resolved and 9-1-1 calls are being routed to the proper 9-1-1 center”, advised John Stuermer, Executive Director for the Hamilton County 9-1-1 Center.  “At this time we ask that all emergency calls be placed through calling 9-1-1”.

 

Centers affected were Bradley County, Bristol PD, Hamilton County, Hawkins County 911, Jefferson County, Knox County, Marion County, Maury County, McMinn County, Mountain Central E911 Center, Sequatchie County, Sevier County, Sullivan County and Washington County. 

Any inquiries into this matter should be made through the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board at 615.741.2241 or tn.ecb@tn.gov .

 



MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Focus On The ‘Perp’

In the past 17 months the United States has witnessed three of the worst mass shootings in our history. The Orlando Pulse massacre killed 49 and wounded 58 in June of 2016. Then the Las Vegas attack this summer saw 58 more killed and so many wounded a final tally has yet to be given. And then on this Sunday morning past, in Sutherland Springs,Texas (30 miles outside of San Antonio) ... (click for more)

Tennessee Recruiting Class Takes A Hit With Mays' Decision

The uncertainty of whether Tennessee football coach Butch Jones can keep his job beyond the 2017 season created a severe recruiting hit Tuesday when Cade Mays, a nationally ranked offensive line prospect from Knoxville, officially de-committed from the Vols. Mays, a 6-foot-6, 318-pound five-star recruit playing his senior year at Knox Catholic, has been a UT commitment since ... (click for more)

High-Flying Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks Return 4 Starters

The Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks have high hopes entering the 2017-2018 basketball season and they appear equipped to meet those high expections. The Lady Hawks return four starters from last year’s team that went 28-2 and was the runner-up in the Dick’s Sporting Goods National Championship in New York City. Most national ranking services have indicated that the Lady Hawks will ... (click for more)


