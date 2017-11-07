Multiple 911 Centers Experience Call Misroutes Across The State; Issue Is Quickly Resolved

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District reports that the problem of 911 calls being misrouted to other 911 call centers around the state has been resolved.

“By all indication it appears that this issue has been resolved and 9-1-1 calls are being routed to the proper 9-1-1 center”, advised John Stuermer, Executive Director for the Hamilton County 9-1-1 Center. “At this time we ask that all emergency calls be placed through calling 9-1-1”.

Centers affected were Bradley County, Bristol PD, Hamilton County, Hawkins County 911, Jefferson County, Knox County, Marion County, Maury County, McMinn County, Mountain Central E911 Center, Sequatchie County, Sevier County, Sullivan County and Washington County.

Any inquiries into this matter should be made through the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board at 615.741.2241 or tn.ecb@tn.gov .

