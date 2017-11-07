 Wednesday, November 8, 2017 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Walker County Voters Approve Sales Tax Increase For Transportation

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Walker County voters on Tuesday approved a sales tax increase with proceeds going to transportation by a vote of  2,622 to 1,122.

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield had urged passage of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, saying road work was at a standstill in the county due to budget woes other than a special road appropriation from the state.

He said Walker County by the end of the year would have some $2 million in state funds for roads, but needed a local match to tap into the funds.

The tax is expected to raise about $3 million per year for Walker County and its five cities.

 



November 8, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 7, 2017

Walker County Voters Approve Sales Tax Increase For Transportation

November 7, 2017

Red Bank Gets Donation Of Land Next To Ridgemont Apartments For Stringer's Ridge Trail


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ASHCRAFT, RAGAN ELISE  6673 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Walker County voters on Tuesday approved a sales tax increase with proceeds going to transportation by a vote of  2,622 to 1,122. Commissioner Shannon Whitfield had urged passage of ... (click for more)

A tract of land next to the Ridgemont Apartments has been donated to the city of Red Bank for the Stringer's Ridge Trail system, City Manager Randall Smith said at the Tuesday night commission ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ASHCRAFT, RAGAN ELISE  6673 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS ... (click for more)

Walker County Voters Approve Sales Tax Increase For Transportation

Walker County voters on Tuesday approved a sales tax increase with proceeds going to transportation by a vote of  2,622 to 1,122. Commissioner Shannon Whitfield had urged passage of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, saying road work was at a standstill in the county due to budget woes other than a special road appropriation from the state. ... (click for more)

Opinion

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ted, You Do Something!

When the members of Congress held “a moment of silence” Monday for those who were massacred at a Texas church the day before, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) walked out of the chamber, saying, “I can’t do this again … I’ve been to too many moments in silences. In just my short time in Congress three of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history have occurred. I will not be silent.” Then, ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Recruiting Class Takes A Hit With Mays' Decision

The uncertainty of whether Tennessee football coach Butch Jones can keep his job beyond the 2017 season created a severe recruiting hit Tuesday when Cade Mays, a nationally ranked offensive line prospect from Knoxville, officially de-committed from the Vols. Mays, a 6-foot-6, 318-pound five-star recruit playing his senior year at Knox Catholic, has been a UT commitment since ... (click for more)

High-Flying Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks Return 4 Starters

The Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks have high hopes entering the 2017-2018 basketball season and they appear equipped to meet those high expections. The Lady Hawks return four starters from last year’s team that went 28-2 and was the runner-up in the Dick’s Sporting Goods National Championship in New York City. Most national ranking services have indicated that the Lady Hawks will ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors