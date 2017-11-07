Walker County Voters Approve Sales Tax Increase For Transportation

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Walker County voters on Tuesday approved a sales tax increase with proceeds going to transportation by a vote of 2,622 to 1,122.

Commissioner Shannon Whitfield had urged passage of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, saying road work was at a standstill in the county due to budget woes other than a special road appropriation from the state.

He said Walker County by the end of the year would have some $2 million in state funds for roads, but needed a local match to tap into the funds.

The tax is expected to raise about $3 million per year for Walker County and its five cities.