 Wednesday, November 8, 2017 59.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ASHCRAFT, RAGAN ELISE 
6673 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
---
BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON 
2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOYD, JOHN CAMERON 
4307 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073113 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
BRASWELL, JEFFERY JEROME 
1 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER 
816 ROANKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BROWN, ATTILAH DENISE 
2402 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWNER, JOHNNY L 
5417 SLAYTON AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BULLOCH, DATA L 
3654 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BURGESS, KYLE DRAKE SCOTT 
2005 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN 
347 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARTER, NICHOLAS RYAN 
607 NYE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHILDS, BRANDY MICHELLE 
895 GARDNER DR SE APT 336B JACKSONVILLE, 36265 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CLARK, COLBY ALEXANDER 
8300 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN 
1300 ADONA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
CLEMONS, JOHNNY JUNIOR 
3501CARLWHITE PLACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES 
1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
CUZZORT, TERRY LEE 
3309 GLEASON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE 
611 SIGNAL MTN BOULEVARD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
DAVIS-TAYLOR, ARENTHIA S 
4616 SUNFLOWER LANE APT 406 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DENTON-THRASHER, AMANDA MARIE 
1577 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABRONZE 
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
DUPREE, SIMEON MAURICE 
3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE 
7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
FALLIS, KEVIN 
4915 SANDY TRAIL APPISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
FAULKNER, SAVANNAH RENE 
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 42 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
---
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE 
1715 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PROSTITUTION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FISHER, SHELBY ANN 
903 WAREINGTON LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
FUGET, STEPHANIE Y 
2513 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE 
1111 LAURELWOOD DR East Ridge, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE 
6816 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215677 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HARRIS, PEYTON R 
168 GRAYSON LN WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA 
4730 BRIARWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
HENDON, TRUMAN 
1102 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
HODGE, STEVEN DEWAIN 
1804 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD 
3709 NORTH TER Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
HUIPIO-GARCIA, JOSE JOAQUIN 
2512 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE 
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
JACKSON, KEVIN LEBRON 
3705 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE 
7224 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JARRETT, DENNIS L 
2240 CANDIES LN NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JOHNS, THOMAS EARL 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
---
JOHNSON, TANGIE 
1200 POPLAR ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY 
1375 OLD ALABAMA RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KIDD, SHELLIA G 
3106 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAWERY, DAREOMON 
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, AMANDA LEE 
1700 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
LOVELACE, BRIGGETTE BRIGALE 
4342 SHAWNEE CRICLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
LYONS, JEFFREY PAUL 
4308 PATTENTOWN RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
MENDEZ-ULLOA, CARLOS JAVIER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MICHIE, TEONTE PAULETTE 
551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MIGUEL, CESAR 
1919 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH 
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
MINES, AMY E 
3118 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOTT, DEVIN NICOLE 
1206 W NORTH MAIN ST LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEDIGO, GREGORY NEAL 
7907 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON 
1607 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO RE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (PETITION TO REVOKE UNDER 500)
---
ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE 
6334 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
RUSSELL, MEGHAN ELIZABETH 
11615 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
RUTLEDGE, CLIFFORD DEWAYNE 
PO BOX 734 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCARBROUGH, RACHAEL DIANNE 
23 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113917 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHELTON, JAMES 
2609 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE 
4006 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SMITH, ROBERT LEE 
4530 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
157 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK 
829 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
228 CASH ST OHATCHEE, 36271 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMAS, ELIA MICHAEL 
8442 SERENITY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373637173 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
THOMPSON, DEVIN MICHAEL 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE 
551 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPEND
---
WALKER, KHADIJAH 
7164 TANIGER CT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE 
5927 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WILKEY, MISTY CHEY 
2293 DENSO DRIVE ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OVER $1000.00
---
WILKEY, RONALD BERNARD 
8307 Traylor Ln Hixson, 373431605 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WILLIAMS, AMARI MILAN 
7315 HAVEN HILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WILLIAMS, BRITTANY DESHAY 
807 FOREST DALE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WILSON, MARK DAVID 
900 AIRPORT RD Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YOUNG, DEMETRIUS ANTWON 
2914 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)

Here are the mug shots:

ASHCRAFT, RAGAN ELISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYD, JOHN CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BRASWELL, JEFFERY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/27/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWNER, JOHNNY L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/25/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BURGESS, KYLE DRAKE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, NICHOLAS RYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, COLBY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/27/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

CLEMONS, JOHNNY JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CUZZORT, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/02/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
DAVIS-TAYLOR, ARENTHIA S
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DENTON-THRASHER, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABRONZE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/30/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DUPREE, SIMEON MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
FALLIS, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • PROSTITUTION
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/02/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/20/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
HENDON, TRUMAN
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 09/01/1945
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
HODGE, STEVEN DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/13/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
HUIPIO-GARCIA, JOSE JOAQUIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
JACKSON, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JARRETT, DENNIS L
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/19/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, TANGIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWERY, DAREOMON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, AMANDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
LOVELACE, BRIGGETTE BRIGALE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
LYONS, JEFFREY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
MIGUEL, CESAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOTT, DEVIN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEDIGO, GREGORY NEAL
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/02/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RUSSELL, MEGHAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

RUTLEDGE, CLIFFORD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHELTON, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMAS, ELIA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THOMPSON, DEVIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
WALKER, KHADIJAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WILKEY, MISTY CHEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/22/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OVER $1000.00

WILKEY, RONALD BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WILLIAMS, AMARI MILAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WILSON, MARK DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/06/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUNG, DEMETRIUS ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)



November 8, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

November 7, 2017

Walker County Voters Approve Sales Tax Increase For Transportation

November 7, 2017

Red Bank Gets Donation Of Land Next To Ridgemont Apartments For Stringer's Ridge Trail


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ASHCRAFT, RAGAN ELISE  6673 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Walker County voters on Tuesday approved a sales tax increase with proceeds going to transportation by a vote of  2,622 to 1,122. Commissioner Shannon Whitfield had urged passage of ... (click for more)

A tract of land next to the Ridgemont Apartments has been donated to the city of Red Bank for the Stringer's Ridge Trail system, City Manager Randall Smith said at the Tuesday night commission ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ASHCRAFT, RAGAN ELISE  6673 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS ... (click for more)

Walker County Voters Approve Sales Tax Increase For Transportation

Walker County voters on Tuesday approved a sales tax increase with proceeds going to transportation by a vote of  2,622 to 1,122. Commissioner Shannon Whitfield had urged passage of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, saying road work was at a standstill in the county due to budget woes other than a special road appropriation from the state. ... (click for more)

Opinion

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ted, You Do Something!

When the members of Congress held “a moment of silence” Monday for those who were massacred at a Texas church the day before, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) walked out of the chamber, saying, “I can’t do this again … I’ve been to too many moments in silences. In just my short time in Congress three of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history have occurred. I will not be silent.” Then, ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Recruiting Class Takes A Hit With Mays' Decision

The uncertainty of whether Tennessee football coach Butch Jones can keep his job beyond the 2017 season created a severe recruiting hit Tuesday when Cade Mays, a nationally ranked offensive line prospect from Knoxville, officially de-committed from the Vols. Mays, a 6-foot-6, 318-pound five-star recruit playing his senior year at Knox Catholic, has been a UT commitment since ... (click for more)

High-Flying Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks Return 4 Starters

The Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks have high hopes entering the 2017-2018 basketball season and they appear equipped to meet those high expections. The Lady Hawks return four starters from last year’s team that went 28-2 and was the runner-up in the Dick’s Sporting Goods National Championship in New York City. Most national ranking services have indicated that the Lady Hawks will ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors