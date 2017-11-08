Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ASHCRAFT, RAGAN ELISE

6673 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

---

BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON

2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOYD, JOHN CAMERON

4307 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073113

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

BRASWELL, JEFFERY JEROME

1 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER

816 ROANKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROWN, ATTILAH DENISE

2402 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWNER, JOHNNY L

5417 SLAYTON AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)---BULLOCH, DATA L3654 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---BURGESS, KYLE DRAKE SCOTT2005 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN347 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CARTER, NICHOLAS RYAN607 NYE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CHILDS, BRANDY MICHELLE895 GARDNER DR SE APT 336B JACKSONVILLE, 36265Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---CLARK, COLBY ALEXANDER8300 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN1300 ADONA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT---CLEMONS, JOHNNY JUNIOR3501CARLWHITE PLACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---CUZZORT, TERRY LEE3309 GLEASON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE611 SIGNAL MTN BOULEVARD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF SERVICES---DAVIS-TAYLOR, ARENTHIA S4616 SUNFLOWER LANE APT 406 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY---DENTON-THRASHER, AMANDA MARIE1577 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABRONZE3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---DUPREE, SIMEON MAURICE3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---FALLIS, KEVIN4915 SANDY TRAIL APPISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---FAULKNER, SAVANNAH RENE8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 42 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL---FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE1715 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYPROSTITUTIONTHEFT OF IDENTITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FISHER, SHELBY ANN903 WAREINGTON LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---FUGET, STEPHANIE Y2513 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE---GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE1111 LAURELWOOD DR East Ridge, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE6816 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215677Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HARRIS, PEYTON R168 GRAYSON LN WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA4730 BRIARWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---HENDON, TRUMAN1102 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)---HODGE, STEVEN DEWAIN1804 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD3709 NORTH TER Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---HUIPIO-GARCIA, JOSE JOAQUIN2512 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---JACKSON, KEVIN LEBRON3705 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEAR---JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE7224 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JARRETT, DENNIS L2240 CANDIES LN NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---JOHNS, THOMAS EARLHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)---JOHNSON, TANGIE1200 POPLAR ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY1375 OLD ALABAMA RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KIDD, SHELLIA G3106 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAWERY, DAREOMON3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, AMANDA LEE1700 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---LOVELACE, BRIGGETTE BRIGALE4342 SHAWNEE CRICLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)---LYONS, JEFFREY PAUL4308 PATTENTOWN RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)---MENDEZ-ULLOA, CARLOS JAVIERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MICHIE, TEONTE PAULETTE551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MIGUEL, CESAR1919 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULCONTEMPT OF COURT---MINES, AMY E3118 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOTT, DEVIN NICOLE1206 W NORTH MAIN ST LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEDIGO, GREGORY NEAL7907 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON1607 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO RETHEFT OF PROPERTY (PETITION TO REVOKE UNDER 500)---ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE6334 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---RUSSELL, MEGHAN ELIZABETH11615 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---RUTLEDGE, CLIFFORD DEWAYNEPO BOX 734 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SCARBROUGH, RACHAEL DIANNE23 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113917Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHELTON, JAMES2609 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)---SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE4006 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SMITH, ROBERT LEE4530 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON157 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT---STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK829 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCONTEMPT OF COURT---TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL228 CASH ST OHATCHEE, 36271Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMAS, ELIA MICHAEL8442 SERENITY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373637173Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---THOMPSON, DEVIN MICHAELHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE551 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPEND---WALKER, KHADIJAH7164 TANIGER CT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE5927 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WILKEY, MISTY CHEY2293 DENSO DRIVE ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OVER $1000.00---WILKEY, RONALD BERNARD8307 Traylor Ln Hixson, 373431605Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WILLIAMS, AMARI MILAN7315 HAVEN HILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WILLIAMS, BRITTANY DESHAY807 FOREST DALE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT ON POLICERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WILSON, MARK DAVID900 AIRPORT RD Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YOUNG, DEMETRIUS ANTWON2914 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)

Here are the mug shots:

ASHCRAFT, RAGAN ELISE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, JOHN CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BRASWELL, JEFFERY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/27/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWNER, JOHNNY L

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/25/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY) BURGESS, KYLE DRAKE SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/06/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, NICHOLAS RYAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, COLBY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/27/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

CLEMONS, JOHNNY JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CUZZORT, TERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/02/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES DAVIS-TAYLOR, ARENTHIA S

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY DENTON-THRASHER, AMANDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABRONZE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/30/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE DUPREE, SIMEON MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) FALLIS, KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PROSTITUTION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/02/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED HENDON, TRUMAN

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 09/01/1945

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC) HODGE, STEVEN DEWAIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/13/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW HUIPIO-GARCIA, JOSE JOAQUIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION JACKSON, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/07/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JARRETT, DENNIS L

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/19/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, TANGIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWERY, DAREOMON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, AMANDA LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/30/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) LOVELACE, BRIGGETTE BRIGALE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT) LYONS, JEFFREY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT) MIGUEL, CESAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MOTT, DEVIN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/14/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEDIGO, GREGORY NEAL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/02/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS RUSSELL, MEGHAN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

RUTLEDGE, CLIFFORD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHELTON, JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT) SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA THOMAS, ELIA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE THOMPSON, DEVIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) WALKER, KHADIJAH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT WILKEY, MISTY CHEY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/22/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OVER $1000.00