Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ASHCRAFT, RAGAN ELISE
6673 HARRISON HEIGHTS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
---
BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON
2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOYD, JOHN CAMERON
4307 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073113
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
BRASWELL, JEFFERY JEROME
1 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, ABRAHAM WALTER
816 ROANKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BROWN, ATTILAH DENISE
2402 LEANN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWNER, JOHNNY L
5417 SLAYTON AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BULLOCH, DATA L
3654 CHATEAU LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BURGESS, KYLE DRAKE SCOTT
2005 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
CAMPBELL, JENNIFER SUSAN
347 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARTER, NICHOLAS RYAN
607 NYE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHILDS, BRANDY MICHELLE
895 GARDNER DR SE APT 336B JACKSONVILLE, 36265
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
CLARK, COLBY ALEXANDER
8300 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
CLAYTON, RICHARD ALLEN
1300 ADONA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
CLEMONS, JOHNNY JUNIOR
3501CARLWHITE PLACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
CUZZORT, TERRY LEE
3309 GLEASON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE
611 SIGNAL MTN BOULEVARD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
DAVIS-TAYLOR, ARENTHIA S
4616 SUNFLOWER LANE APT 406 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DENTON-THRASHER, AMANDA MARIE
1577 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DUNNIGAN, JEFFREY LABRONZE
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
DUPREE, SIMEON MAURICE
3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE
7434 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
FALLIS, KEVIN
4915 SANDY TRAIL APPISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
FAULKNER, SAVANNAH RENE
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 42 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
---
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
1715 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PROSTITUTION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FISHER, SHELBY ANN
903 WAREINGTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
FUGET, STEPHANIE Y
2513 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
---
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
1111 LAURELWOOD DR East Ridge, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE
6816 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215677
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HARRIS, PEYTON R
168 GRAYSON LN WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRIS, STACEY YOLANDA
4730 BRIARWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
HENDON, TRUMAN
1102 TIMESVILLE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
HODGE, STEVEN DEWAIN
1804 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HONEYCUTT, SHANE EDWARD
3709 NORTH TER Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
HUIPIO-GARCIA, JOSE JOAQUIN
2512 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE
3818 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
JACKSON, KEVIN LEBRON
3705 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE
7224 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 4TH OFFENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JARRETT, DENNIS L
2240 CANDIES LN NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JOHNS, THOMAS EARL
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
---
JOHNSON, TANGIE
1200 POPLAR ST APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY
1375 OLD ALABAMA RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KIDD, SHELLIA G
3106 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAWERY, DAREOMON
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, AMANDA LEE
1700 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
LOVELACE, BRIGGETTE BRIGALE
4342 SHAWNEE CRICLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
LYONS, JEFFREY PAUL
4308 PATTENTOWN RD. OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
MENDEZ-ULLOA, CARLOS JAVIER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MICHIE, TEONTE PAULETTE
551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MIGUEL, CESAR
1919 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MILLSAPS, WILLIAM KENNETH
9120 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
MINES, AMY E
3118 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOTT, DEVIN NICOLE
1206 W NORTH MAIN ST LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEDIGO, GREGORY NEAL
7907 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
ROBINSON, RAYMOND CLAYTON
1607 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO RE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (PETITION TO REVOKE UNDER 500)
---
ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE
6334 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
RUSSELL, MEGHAN ELIZABETH
11615 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
RUTLEDGE, CLIFFORD DEWAYNE
PO BOX 734 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SCARBROUGH, RACHAEL DIANNE
23 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113917
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHELTON, JAMES
2609 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
SIMMONS, NOE JAYNE
4006 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SMITH, ROBERT LEE
4530 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
157 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK
829 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
228 CASH ST OHATCHEE, 36271
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMAS, ELIA MICHAEL
8442 SERENITY TRL OOLTEWAH, 373637173
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
THOMPSON, DEVIN MICHAEL
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
WALKER, ANTHONY EUGENE
551 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPEND
---
WALKER, KHADIJAH
7164 TANIGER CT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE
5927 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WILKEY, MISTY CHEY
2293 DENSO DRIVE ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OVER $1000.00
---
WILKEY, RONALD BERNARD
8307 Traylor Ln Hixson, 373431605
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WILLIAMS, AMARI MILAN
7315 HAVEN HILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WILLIAMS, BRITTANY DESHAY
807 FOREST DALE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WILSON, MARK DAVID
900 AIRPORT RD Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YOUNG, DEMETRIUS ANTWON
2914 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)
