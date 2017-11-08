William Earl Ball Arrested For Robbing Cleveland Goodwill Store

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Cleveland Police Department officers responded at 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, to a robbery at the Goodwill Store at 220 Grove Avenue SW in Cleveland.

Witnesses advised officers that the suspect fled on foot and ran toward the Village Green. Officers proceeded in that direction when they located a man near AMO Recovery matching the description of the suspect.

Cleveland Police Department Officer Stephen Warner detained the suspect later identified as William Earl Ball III, 42. Officer Norfleet located clothing that the suspect ditched in the area and Sgt. Ruth located a Goodwill bag with a pair of shoes and a brown paper bag which contained cash believed to be taken from Goodwill.

Detective Daniel Leamon responded to the scene to process evidence and interview witnesses. Detective Leamon obtained a full confession from the suspect. Ball was charged with aggravated robbery.





