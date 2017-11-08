Senator Jim Tracy Endorses Shane Reeves For State Senate

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Senator Jim Tracy announced on Wednesday his endorsement of Shane Reeves to fill the state senate seat he is vacating. The endorsement follows Tuesday’s formal announcement of Mr. Reeves’ campaign.

“I believe Shane Reeves is the best person to represent the 14th district for several reasons,” said Senator Tracy. “The three main reasons are his experience as a business owner, his background in health care, and his family values. He understands what the citizens in the 14th district care about, and he is in line with what we believe. He will do a great job representing us in Nashville.”