 Wednesday, November 8, 2017 55.2°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Howard Stadium And Track, 8-Lane New Tracks For Central, Hixson, Soddy Daisy, Brainerd On $125 Million School Project List

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

A $5 million stadium and track at Howard High School is among items on the $125 million project list by the county schools, County Commission members were told Wednesday.

Those slated to get new eight-lane tracks include Central High, Brainerd High, Soddy Daisy High and Hixson High.

Red Bank High earlier got an update on its track, but officials noted that most of the other tracks remain in deplorable condition.

There was once discussion of a much-large complex at Howard that would draw regional and national events, including soccer, but those plans were scaled back.

East Ridge officials have pushed for Camp Jordan's facilities to be greatly expanded to attract more regional and national competitions.

The improvement list also includes fieldhouse and tennis court renovation at Lookout Valley High. Officials have long pushed for replacement of its small gym.

Hixson High will also get a tennis court renovation.

 



November 8, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

November 8, 2017

Sheriff's Deputy Indicted, Accused Of Telling Suspect About Impending Arrest

November 8, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/8/17


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIQUE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1651552 POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA GUELDE, TERRY LYN ... (click for more)

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of misusing information in a criminal ... (click for more)

(click for more)


Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIQUE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1651552 POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA GUELDE, TERRY LYN W 39 M 0 1 GS 1663760 DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE GUELDE, TERRY LYN W 39 M 0 2 GS 1663762 POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE GUELDE, TERRY LYN W 39 M 0 3 GS 1663763 ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Deputy Indicted, Accused Of Telling Suspect About Impending Arrest

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of misusing information in a criminal investigation. After receiving information from Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller, 12 th  District Attorney General Michael Taylor requested TBI open an investigation into Timothy ... (click for more)

Opinion

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ted, You Do Something!

When the members of Congress held “a moment of silence” Monday for those who were massacred at a Texas church the day before, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) walked out of the chamber, saying, “I can’t do this again … I’ve been to too many moments in silences. In just my short time in Congress three of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history have occurred. I will not be silent.” Then, ... (click for more)

Sports

Heights' Massengill First Chattanoogan To Sign With Lady Vols

(Story will be updated) Jazmine Massengill, a 6-foot-1 senior guard that helped the Hamilton Heights girls reach the Dick’s Sporting Goods national championship game last season in New York, made basketball history Wednesday afternoon. Massengill became the first player from Chattanooga to sign with Tennessee’s Lady Vols. How did Massengill, whose brother C.J. played ... (click for more)

Tennessee Recruiting Class Takes A Hit With Mays' Decision

The uncertainty of whether Tennessee football coach Butch Jones can keep his job beyond the 2017 season created a severe recruiting hit Tuesday when Cade Mays, a nationally ranked offensive line prospect from Knoxville, officially de-committed from the Vols. Mays, a 6-foot-6, 318-pound five-star recruit playing his senior year at Knox Catholic, has been a UT commitment since ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors