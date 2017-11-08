Howard Stadium And Track, 8-Lane New Tracks For Central, Hixson, Soddy Daisy, Brainerd On $125 Million School Project List

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

A $5 million stadium and track at Howard High School is among items on the $125 million project list by the county schools, County Commission members were told Wednesday.

Those slated to get new eight-lane tracks include Central High, Brainerd High, Soddy Daisy High and Hixson High.

Red Bank High earlier got an update on its track, but officials noted that most of the other tracks remain in deplorable condition.

There was once discussion of a much-large complex at Howard that would draw regional and national events, including soccer, but those plans were scaled back.

East Ridge officials have pushed for Camp Jordan's facilities to be greatly expanded to attract more regional and national competitions.

The improvement list also includes fieldhouse and tennis court renovation at Lookout Valley High. Officials have long pushed for replacement of its small gym.

Hixson High will also get a tennis court renovation.