Architects May Be In Place By December For Major New County School Building Program; County To Front $10 Million To Schools To Help Cover Costs

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Architects may be in place by December for a long-delayed major county school building plan, Supt. Bryan Johnson said Wednesday. It takes about a year for the plans to be ready to go out to bid.

Officials said the total cost of all the projects, including some athletic improvements, is estimated at $125 million. The County Commission supplied $100 million by approving a tax increase, and the county schools is dipping into $15 million of fund balance over a two-year period.

Albert Kiser, county finance director, said the county has agreed to supply the other $10 million, but he said the county schools will repay the county from its property tax revenues.

Officials said it will not be necessary to buy any property for construction of a new Harrison Elementary and a new East Hamilton Middle School.

The $29 million Harrison Elementary will go to the rear of Brown Middle School off Highway 58. Justin Witt, who oversees county school building and maintenance, said there is already a pad there for part of the new school, and there is room for later expansion from the initial capacity of 750 students. It is expected to be ready by August of 2021.

Dr. Johnson said Lakeside Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary will be closed along with the current out-moded Harrison Elementary. He said a portion of Hillcrest students will go to the new school, while others will be zoned for Hardy Elementary.

The new East Hamilton Middle School, designed for 1,200 students, will be behind Apison Elementary School. East Hamilton Middle is now in with East Hamilton High on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

Dr. Johnson said work will not start on renovating Tyner Middle School for use by Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts until after Tyner Middle students have moved across the street at Tyner High. There will be an addition and a new gym for Tyner Middle, plus renovations to the section that will serve the high school.

CSLA, which now has 450 students, will become K-12 when it moves into the Tyner Middle site in August of 2021.

Howard Middle School will have a $3 million renovation that should be ready by August 2019. An addition at Snow Hill Elementary should be ready at the same time.

The list includes a $4 million replacement of the HVAC system at Center for the Creative Arts as well as an elevator at Normal Park School.

Lookout Valley Elementary will get a new multi-purpose room.

Commissioner Greg Martin asked the value of school sites that will be vacated, including the current CSLA, Hillside, Harrison and Lakeside. Dr. Johnson said the school system may hold onto those sites for use for schools in the future.

Dr. Johnson said the schools will move forward with a plan to deal with a stockpile of deferred maintenance.

He said with the new projects there will be 25 fewer portable buildings at schools.

The superintendent said Spring Creek Elementary in East Ridge and Calvin Donaldson Elementary in Alton Park are "bursting at the seams" and those needs will have to be addressed.

He said school officials will look into some rezoning of students, but plan no changes at this time.

County Commission members praised new Supt. Johnson and County Mayor Jim Coppinger for moving forward with the projects.

Commissioner Chester Bankston said, "Something needed to happen a long time ago. Now it's finally happening."



November 8, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

November 8, 2017

Sheriff's Deputy Indicted, Accused Of Telling Suspect About Impending Arrest

November 8, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/8/17


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIQUE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1651552 POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA GUELDE, TERRY LYN W 39 M 0 1 GS 1663760 DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE GUELDE, TERRY LYN W 39 M 0 2 GS 1663762 POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE GUELDE, TERRY LYN W 39 M 0 3 GS 1663763 ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Deputy Indicted, Accused Of Telling Suspect About Impending Arrest

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of misusing information in a criminal investigation. After receiving information from Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller, 12 th  District Attorney General Michael Taylor requested TBI open an investigation into Timothy ... (click for more)

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ted, You Do Something!

When the members of Congress held “a moment of silence” Monday for those who were massacred at a Texas church the day before, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) walked out of the chamber, saying, “I can’t do this again … I’ve been to too many moments in silences. In just my short time in Congress three of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history have occurred. I will not be silent.” Then, ... (click for more)

Heights' Massengill First Chattanoogan To Sign With Lady Vols

(Story will be updated) Jazmine Massengill, a 6-foot-1 senior guard that helped the Hamilton Heights girls reach the Dick’s Sporting Goods national championship game last season in New York, made basketball history Wednesday afternoon. Massengill became the first player from Chattanooga to sign with Tennessee’s Lady Vols. How did Massengill, whose brother C.J. played ... (click for more)

Tennessee Recruiting Class Takes A Hit With Mays' Decision

The uncertainty of whether Tennessee football coach Butch Jones can keep his job beyond the 2017 season created a severe recruiting hit Tuesday when Cade Mays, a nationally ranked offensive line prospect from Knoxville, officially de-committed from the Vols. Mays, a 6-foot-6, 318-pound five-star recruit playing his senior year at Knox Catholic, has been a UT commitment since ... (click for more)


